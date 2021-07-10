5 Times Deepika Padukone gave us the ultimate guide to rocking all white desi outfits

Pristine white outfits are Deepika Padukone’s go-to for desi outfits and here’s proof!

The Mastani of Bollywood, has always been the one to set new highs when it comes to rocking desi attires. Right from sarees to lehengas and anarkalis, the actress has shown us how it’s done at every point of the way. While giving us outfit inspiration, she has often proved her love for all-white ensembles especially when it comes to desi attires and here are the top looks by the diva that you can take inspiration from.

One of the most recent looks by the diva is this gorgeous sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. The flared sharara styled with a short kurta and full sleeves is quite the treat and it’s safe to say that Ms Padukone is rocking it like a pro.

Talking about rocking something, the actress definitely knows her way around a gorgeous saree and this Sabyasachi sheer wonder is quite the treat. Draped over a sequinned blouse, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress chose a pair of statement drop earrings to accessorise the outfit while her signature sleek bun and neutral makeup rounded off the look.

White seems to be an absolute favourite and time and again she has proved to rock it in every style. This breezy floral drape by Sabyasachi is one of the best by the divas. It’s a perfect day look when paired with a statement necklace and glowy makeup.

For the promotions of one of her movies, the actress picked out this gorgeous all-white sharara set by Anjul Bhandari and set new goals. The gorgeous chikankari number perfectly matched the simple and elegant style that Deepika stands by while contrasting emerald jewellery made for a stunning look.

The actress surely knows her way around sarees and this pristine white number is the perfect example. She styled it over an embroidered gold number while a pair of matching stud earrings added extra oomph to the look. Keeping her signature bun intact, the actress rounded off her look.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Gigi Hadid, Who pulled off the backless Jacquemus dress better?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×