5 Times Deepika Padukone looked like a mystical Goddess in gowns

did not take too long to mark her territory in the industry. She is the female every youngster should aspire to become. Her relentless hard work and acting skills has always been widely applauded by the critics as well as the audience. When it comes to her taste in fashion, she is no less. There is literally no outfit that the actress cannot pull off. In fact there are certain outfits that she sports that only she can pull off. Her choices in outfits have been bold and delightfully beautiful. Apart from her glamorous street style looks, Deepika has also managed to embrace her femininity in radiant gowns. Let’s take a look at how the diva has managed to look gorgeous each time in these different types of gowns.

Polka Dots

Deepika made heads turn at the MAMI film festival as she stepped out in bold prints. She arrived at the red carpet in a fit-and-flare blue gown by Marmar Halim. It was decked in black polka dots that added a dramatic look. The actress ensured to not go overboard with her accessories and kept it simple with square-shaped diamond studs and black strappy heels.

Floral

Deepika always puts us in complete awe of her looks and she did the same as she was seen wearing a gorgeous ruffled floor-length gown by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika. The floral printed gown looked like a dream-come-true for every girl who wants to live a fairytale. The backless gown featured a ruffled high-neck and the actress teamed it with only large floral earrings.

Metallic

Deepika looked like a Greek Goddess in gold as she wore a custom gown by Monisha Jaisingh on the red carpet of the Lux Golden Rose Awards. The off-shoulder gown featured a ruched bodice, balloon sleeves, a deep V-neck and a thigh-high slit with a long train. She styled the look with dainty earrings and golden heels.

Exaggerated Sleeves

The Tamasha actress definitely knows how to set herself apart from a crowd. Deepika made a stunning statement on the red carpet for Femina Beauty Awards in a classic black ensemble by Yanina Couture. The gorgeous strapless gown bore a deep V-neckline and body-hugging silhouette that highlighted her curves. What set the gown apart were the textured puffy tulle sleeves that exuded drama. She amplified the look with layered diamond necklace and long dangle earrings.

Tulle

Deepika’s bold outfit choices are always praised and well-received. The Intern actress also took up the romantic dressing style as she was seen in an outfit by Giambattista Valli that featured a black off-shoulder bodice along with layers and layers of marshmallow pink tulle. The outfit was as dramatic as it could get and was definitely statement-making. Deepika paired the voluminous gown with delicate leaf-shaped rose gold earrings and a matching ring.

Which gown by Deepika Padukone is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

