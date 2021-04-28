5 Times Deepika Padukone looked serene in all white desi attires and left the world gasping

Deepika Padukone and all-white desi attires are a match made in heaven and we have enough proof! Check it out

has always been known for her elegant style and while the diva can nail some of the most trendy attires, you cannot disagree on the fact that she looks effortlessly gorgeous in desi ones. White seems to be her favourite and this serene hue does full justice to her elegant style. From sarees to anarkalis and shararas, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has rocked every silhouette that comes her way.

We’re starting the list with one of our favourite saree looks by the diva. The actress picked out a stunning floral saree by Sabyasachi and styled it with a matching strappy blouse. The white saree was draped in a classic manner while a statement choker accessorised her look. The saree is a perfect pick for summer weddings and serves enough style cues!

Taking things to the next level, we have this gorgeous chikankari number by Anjul Bhandari that made sure all eyes were on the diva. The simplicity and minimal aesthetic is definitely a great treat and when it comes to the styling, Deepika kept the look simple but managed to add a little bit of drama with her accessories. Neutral makeup and a sleek bun completed her look.

Sarees and sleek buns are her go-to for any event and this white organza wonder by Sabyasachi is a fashionable treat in itself. The actress picked out the sheer drape and styled it with a strappy blouse and accessorised it with statement diamond drops by the designer. The Soft smokey eyes and neutral makeup rounded off the look making her look ethereal!

While we’re on the topic of sarees, here’s another gorgeous wonder that she paired with her signature sleek hairdo. This time around she added a hint of red on her lips and draped the saree over her gold embroidered blouse.

Even when she’s wearing white sarees and sleek buns, she manages to bring something new to the table and this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla drape is enough proof of it. She styled the white wonder around a statement red blouse that stole the show and managed to grab all the eyeballs. The then newlywed kept her chooda and sindoor on display.

