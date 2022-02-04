5 Times Deepika Padukone made a case for halter neck outfits & gave her look a sultry spin

Deepika Padukone’s style game is always A class! With her enticing fashion choices, the Gehraiyaan star brings something fresh to the table instantly setting a new trend. While her necklines from recent promotional looks have become the talk of the town, all we want to do is just stare at her and admire how gracefully she pulled off each with ultimate glamour. Halter neck outfits are perfect for the actress’ tall and slender figure and broad shoulders. The Halter neckline features wide straps that wrap around the back of the neck or a high neck with deep armholes. Deepika has got a good collection of halterneck numbers and here are our favourite 5!

Deepika Padukone’s sultry look in a hot red latex dress did make our hearts beat faster. The bodycon number from Milo Maria featured a halter neckline and a keyhole cut out at her neck that gave her look the ‘wow’ factor. Burgundy lips, eyes defined with dark eyeliner, loads of mascara, filled-in brows and contoured cheekbones accentuated her look. She rounded off her snazzy spicy look with matching red heels.

Her recent post on Instagram saw her donning an edgy luxe class look that Alix Nyc's olive bodysuit teamed with Levi's x Deepika Padukone's high-rise deep blue flared jeans. Her rust-red bodysuit featured a sexy criss-cross halter neckline that elevated the glam quotient of her otherwise casual look. Dp wore glam makeup and let her gold danglers grace her look fabulously and completed the style with Gianvito Rossi's pointed-toe white pumps.

The 83 actress’ love for halter neck outfits is not new! She had sported a stunning all-black look back in 2016 where her black halter-neck tie-up style top was covered in feathers. She teamed her tasselled top with high waisted buttoned cigarette pants and looked gorgeous as ever! Her messy bun, black strappy stilettos and subtle glam makeup complemented her spiffy style.

While promoting her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she rocked an elegant white halter-neck gown by Ralph Lauren. The column gown came with a floor-sweeping trail which was an extension from her hater neck design. The diva’s hair was styled in a half-up half-down style and smokey eyes, glossy mauve lips and flawless makeup completed her stunning avatar.

Deepika’s gorgeous ethnic avatar in white laser cut saree by Rohit Bal with a contrasting dull gold border was teamed up with a halter neck blouse that added oomph to her look. We credit her high neck blouse for giving a sassy touch to her feminine elegance. The 36-year-old actress wore dewy glow makeup featuring wine red lip shade and tied her hair back into a sleek bun. She looked absolutely stunning in her white saree look.

Which of the 5 halter-neck styles of Deepika Padukone do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

