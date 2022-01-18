5 Times Deepika Padukone made a STRONG case for distressed jeans & gave us chic street style looks

One of the most desirable and striking women in the industry today is Deepika Padukone. The actress seems to defy age and just keeps looking better and giving us more striking looks as time passes.

While she always manages to sizzle on the red carpet, even when she's off it Padukone has managed to ensure eyes are always on her. Known for her uber casual looks that seem stylish without her trying too hard, her outfits are not difficult to recreate. The actress has a particular fondness for well-fitted jeans, particularly the distressed kind.

At the airport a couple of years ago, the actress sported a pair of cropped distressed jeans with denim patches beneath it that didn't show an ounce of skin. A simple black tank top and blue sneakers to match her jeans, complete with circular Lennon frames and classic red lips completed the diva's airport look.

The queen of monotone airport looks, Deepika kept it casual in a classic white cotton tee that was asymmetrically tucked into a pair of skinny white jeans with a ripped pattern at her knees. To complete this monotone look, a pair of classic white sneakers was all she needed. So she didn't feel chilly in-flight, the actress threw on a luxurious nude trench coat that added a shade of colour to this otherwise monotone airport look.

The more distressed her jeans, the better for DP. The 36-year-old sported an olive green tank top that was neatly tucked into her high-waist skinny distressed jeans and topped it off with a military printed cropped jacket. A pair of black sneakers, her go-to Lennon sunglasses and hair blow-dried to perfection rounded off her look.

Making a strong case for black, the Piku star also sported a pair of black ripped jeans at the airport, which made for a snug fit. She looked effortlessly cool with a ribbed cropped full-sleeve sweater and a pair of white Nike kicks and cat-eye sunglasses to accessorise.

Just when we thought we'd seen it all, the diva slipped into a brand new pair of distressed denims last year. Making comfort her first priority, she sported a baggy pair of distressed jeans with a black oversized hoodie and white high-top Nike sneakers complete with a black face mask.

There's no such thing as owning too many distressed jeans when it comes to Deepika Padukone!

