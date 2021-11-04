5 Times Deepika Padukone proved Anarkalis are the best to live out your desi dreams this Diwali

One of the most vibrant festivals is upon us. With lights everywhere and sweets in your tummy, it should be no bummer to see you all decked up. Sarees, lehengas, and kurta suits may seem like an unskippable option this week, but this shouldn't keep you committed to these alone. How about Anarkalis that you'll re-wear for life?

Today, we're ready for a flashback to gloriously slip into the glam zone. Deepika Padukone's collection of Anarkalis will definitely take you by surprise for it’s too stunning to be forgotten about. With something as gorgeous as this printed attire, it’s not big of a task to give Anarkalis the thumbs up it deserves. The 35-year-old fashionista chose a full-sleeved Sabyasachi attire that entailed a bustier-style feature and horizontal borders that looked quite the striking deal. It was rounded out with churidaar, sheer dupatta, pointed-toe pumps, and statement earrings.

Floral printed outfits have always stood the test of time and this Anarkali came with a beautifully embroidered neckline, a sheer dupatta that shined pretty, and the dual-borders were made to make winning statements. Keep it simple with jhumkas that can lock the look for you. Lesson learned: your airport style shouldn’t be partial to pants and shorts alone.

Nothing gets better than a pink Anarkali. The Padmaavat actress was spotted at a jewellery store all dressed in Good Earth’s set that featured a breezy full-length kurta with satin hem and a front tie-up detail. It also had a sheer embroidered dupatta and she complimented this attire with juttis.

When is blue not a whole mood? The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress chose to colour herself in a regal blue Sabyasachi attire which was given its share of opulence and oomph with gold embroidery that was placed in intriguing patterns. Deepika made another stellar case with chand bali earrings.

Pulling off a net outfit can be quite challenging but nothing comes close to how mesmerising it can look. What’s better than that comes with floral embroidery powered with silver, gold, and pink? Deepika made a sure-fire choice with this full-sleeved Anarkali that appeared in the lightest shade of pink. While it glistened, it also had an embroidered silver bustier-style top with a front tie-up detail attached to it. The key-hole number looked amazingly put with jhumkas.



Which Anarkali is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali

