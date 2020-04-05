5 times Deepika Padukone proved her sunglass collection is as lustworthy as her outfits

The ruling queen of Bollywood doesn't just have an extraordinary taste in outfits, but sunglasses as well! Check out the 5 we love the most.

When it comes to fashion, nobody quite does it like . Hailed as the current reigning queen of Bollywood, the diva is known for her phenomenal roles on screen and her outfits, style and statements off it. But like every fashionista, Padukone also knows that it is not just the outfits that makes one fashionable. To complete every outfit, she makes it a point to pick out just the right accessories from chunky earrings to statement neckpieces and our personal favourite, sunglasses!

Deepika doesn't step out without her trusted sunglasses no matter where she is heading to. They not only make for a style statement but also protect her eyes from the sun and flashes of the cameras by the paparazzi. A win-win situation it is!

We are lusting over five of DPs sunglasses that she has been sporting in recent times. Take a look!

One of her favourites, seems to be the round shaped Lennon frames that seem to go with any outfit. Case in point, this yellow tracksuit Deepika styled it with to make a trendy statement.

Bring back the late '70s trend of tinted frames, we love how the Chhapaak actress donned a pair of red tinted sunnies with gold rims to match with her red power suit. A retro look worth trying, this one is!

Proving that the trend of oversized sunnies is out and small frames are in, Deepika picked out a rectangular pair that added to the mysteriousness of her dark olive green outfit that she wore to the airport.

Clearly, Deepika Padukone has a soft spot for smaller frames. Another pair she recently wore to the airport - her favourite place to wear sunnies, is this dark tinted pair with gold rims that gave no hint of her expression behind the frames and is the perfect accessory to hide those tired eyes, it seems!

Just when we were getting used to the smaller frames, Deepika went and surprised us by sporting this oversized pair, at the airport yet again. It hid half her face and ensured she looked just glamorous enough for the airport.

What are your thoughts? Do you have a favourite pair of sunnies that Deepika sported? Let us know in the comment section below.

