5 times Deepika Padukone repeated her outfits and made a cool style statement 

Once upon a time, celebrities made statements with their fancy outfits that they would not be caught dead repeating. Today, things have changed. Celebrities have come to understand the impact of fashion on the environment and have begun making practical choices so much so that they don't mind sporting the same outfit at multiple events! has also begun to make sustainable choices and has had no qualms when it comes to repeating her outfits both on the red carpet and off! Take a look at the 5 times she did it!

White being her favourite, it comes as no surprise that DP repeated this lovely lace white dress. She wore it for an award show the first time and then to 's birthday party in 2017, a year later!

Seems like DP believes in a particular dress for luck! She wore a white Anamika Khanna anarkali for the screening of Padmaavat, the same dress she wore to the premiere of Chennai Express around five years before that!

Everybody knows Padukone's love for sarees. She wore a lovely silk number to an awards show, keeping it elegant and graceful. Sarees also make for excellent wedding outfits and of course, Deepika picked this one, to sport to a close friend's wedding as well!

She broke the internet when Deepika wore shimmery gold paper bag pants and paired it with a simple tank top. Seems like Padukone loved the outfit so much as well, for she wore it twice - once at 's birthday party and again while hanging out with Sid Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and and made heads turn both times!

Again, with a five-year gap, Ms Padukone repeated her red carpet outfit, this time on International waters! She wore a black and gold gown for the Vogue Beauty Awards back in 2012 and then repeated it back in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, looking like a trophy herself, both times!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone repeating her outfits? Do you think more celebrities should do this? Comment below and let us know.

