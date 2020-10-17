5 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to rock a white shirt as she turned the airport into her runway

White shirts are a classic and Deepika Padukone surely knows her way around them. Check it out

A crisp white shirt is a classic and while celebs have managed to try most trendy designs and silhouettes, they will often circle back to classics. Like we all know now, airports have become the new runway where celebs step out if their cars looking like absolute divas. From co-ord sets to pantsuits and showing off their luxury finds, you'll rarely miss a celebrity looking their stylish best! But, when it comes to , her love for white shirts seem no bounds and she's often giving us major style cues on how to rock it the right way!

Here are our top 5 favourite airport looks:

Layering is one of her go-to tricks to elevate even the simplest of shirts. Oversized shirts are her go-to and to be honest, we know that comfort always comes first and she even makes it look fashionable. Adding to it, are a pair of loose trousers that were rolled up. A trick she uses a lot is that whenever she wears anything bulky, she makes sure to highlight her features well and picks a sleek bun and trendy shades to go with it!

Talk about layering and we have yet another look by the diva. In what appears to be the same shirt, this time around, she styled it with a beige boxy jacket and leggings. A pair of chunky sneakers, her hair let down and neon green sling, the star definitely knows her way around making the shirt look different each time!

We all have days when picking your boyfriend’s or father’s shirt is one of the best ways to go about your day. No matter how big the shirt is, Deepika styled it with a pair of black ribbed denim and a pair of black boots. While the shirt was a baggy one, she balanced it out with the skinny jeans. Accessories play a major role and Deepika knows this fact right! A pair of trendy glasses teamed up with a black tote made for a stunning off-duty look!

Moving on, we have two long white shirts which, to be honest, we’d like to steal from her closet! In what appears to be the comfiest of airport attires, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress still managed to bring her extra bit of oomph to the look. For the first look, she styled the baggy shirt with a pair of wide-legged denim. Adding to the casual attire, she chose to keep things sporty with a pair of Nike kicks that perfectly matched the shirt. A white and blue handbag served as a perfect arm candy while her dainty jewellery was layered on her wrist.

Lastly, she chose for a similarly long white shirt but this time around, she kept things trendy with a pair of skinny blue jeans and chose to elevate the look with brown boots. The tie-ups were definitely the eye-catching element of the airport look as she teamed it up with a matching tote. She let her hair down and covered her makeup-free face with round sunnies.

What are your thoughts about her airport looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Diwali Fashion Hacks: 5 easy and fuss free ways to style your lehenga like a Bollywood celebrity

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×