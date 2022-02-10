5 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to spice up our style with plunging neckline dresses

We read this month's energy as sweet, so in love and saucy! Valentine's day isn't far and getting your glam shouldn't be a far cry. It's the ideal time to look for dresses that don't remind you of ice but spice and everything nice. Is your answer hinting at dresses with plunging necklines? What a fabulous and statement-making aesthetic to dig big time this February. From date nights with your partner to cocktail parties, turn to this edit featuring Deepika Padukone to do no wrong in the fashion department.

Can't get enough of candle-light dinners? Your boo won't be able to get enough of you in this Gauri and Nainika velvet gown. Shaleena Nathani styled this for the 83 actresses as she wore this strapless number with a sweetheart neckline to the said movie's premiere. Look at the diamond-studded necklace with an emerald pendant sitting gorgeously.

Angels up above would envy this look. Without any lie let's get to the details of how beauteous the Gehraiyaan star looked at the Cannes Film Festival. The Zuhair Murad gown was a sheer blessing our phones received in 2018. The white ensemble bore detailed floral embroidery, a plunging neckline, a dramatic flowy cape that settled in a beautiful pattern on the carpet. Save yourself from added drama and just stick to teardrop earrings.

May our February every year look this fierce! DP just showed us how to look like a hot cupcake dressed in a latex red dress from Milo Maria. A halter-neckline and a keyhole contributed to the look of a plunging neckline. She wore the knee-length number with red pointed-toe pumps and rings. Take an arm candy, maybe?

Babe in bodycon! You can't be more brunch-ready than this when walking hand in hand with boo. The David Koma printed body-hugging dress looked its whole with a plunging neckline that looked perfect with complementing details of mesh border and a collar. Gold hoop earrings and black pumps can seal your look like no other.

Look nothing less than gold because you simply deserve the best. This plunging neckline gown by Naeem Khan gave a show of this diva's midriff as well. Take this full-sleeved attire anywhere and you're bound to steal everybody else's thunder. Keep your accessories minimal with just earrings.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

