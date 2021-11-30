5 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to style socks with heels

If there's someone who has been setting trends ever since she stepped into the industry, it is Deepika Padukone. The actress has time and again picked outfits that have resonated with fans and fashionistas alike. Anything that DP wears becomes an instant trend and hits off with almost everybody. One trend that the actress has been sporting off-late is styling her heels with socks. From going monotone to contrasting them, here are all the ways the actress has sported the trend so far.

At the airport, the queen of monotone looked super chic in an emerald green outfit which involved a simple green tee, high-waist matching pants and a long jacket. A pair of sunglasses, black socks and black heels completed the 83 actress' unusual airport look.

Looking like she meant business, DP was also all decked up in an outfit that broke gender norms. She rocked a blue and white striped shirt with a brown check maxi pleated skirt that ended just below her knees. The actress topped this off with a structured gingham printed trench coat and Prada handbag. She accessorised with black pointy-toe pumps and high socks that gave her look an additional edge.

For her birthday, the actress rocked an all-black outfit while celebrating with close friends in the city. Her outfit involved DP's favourite go-to pieces. A black turtleneck sweater, black leather pants, black pumps and black socks to go with it. Additionally, a black face mask and smokey eyes complimented this look well.

At the airport yet again, the star looked fabulous in a pair of brown leather pants that she styled with a black crop top and a white shirt tied at her waist. But that wasn't all that her look was about! Her go-to black socks were paired with pumps to complete her look.

Most recently, the actress was spotted jet-setting out of the city yet again. This time around, she rocked an oversize denim jacket over her baggy jeans. To keep her feet warm, DP made it cool to sport socks this winter with heels. She rocked a pair of black Louis Vuitton kitten heels over her white socks to keep warm while on her flight.

What are your thoughts on sporting socks with heels? Are you taking inspiration from Ms Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

