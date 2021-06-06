5 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to welcome monsoon in STYLE

Own your monsoon-ready looks just like DP does all day, every day!

Monsoon is almost back to remind you of snuggles and oversized clothes. The temperature outside will soon demand you to give your favourite skirts and shorts a break. And, oversized coats to types of denim are soon going to be must-haves that will last through the days to come. If you feel like you’re stuck in a sea of options to settle with, take tips from actress who seizes our days with super elegant ensembles that leave us in awe always. Case in point? She makes all airports a fashion runway. Yes, that’s the kind of arrival we look forward to.

Here are a few options that will have your back in times of chills and rain. Buckle up for warmer days ahead with kicks and boots!

A sucker for stockings? Now is the perfect time to get them out and pair them up with knee-high boots. The Padmaavat actress wore an oversized white shirt dress and layered it with a long denim jacket. Tip: Wear your sunglasses and a sling bag to seal the look.

There can be no such thing as too many whites in your closet. Period. While they’re not the best option during monsoons thanks to how transparent they get once were drenched, you can layer it up. It’s a classic that can take you from basic to fab. Deepika teamed the white top with mom jeans. You can throw on a jacket for a cosier, chicer looks.

One can never go wrong in an all-black ensemble and here’s the right proof served from the Bajirao Mastani’s actor. She styled a simple turtleneck top and well-fitted black pants with an oversized cardigan. Tip: Slip into your knee-high boots, wear your shades, and pick up your satchel bag to get started with your day.

Layering tip 101, only the Om Shanti Om actress can do this perfectly. She dressed up in a white oversized shirt and layered it with a beige jacket. She put the look together with a pair of stockings and white sneakers. Tip: Keep your sling bag and shades handy to wrap the look.

Let keeping it classic and basic be the mantra for the season. The Piku star wore a black pullover and clubbed it with ripped jeans. Tip: Don’t head out without your mask and sunglasses on.

