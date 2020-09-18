5 Times Deepika Padukone's designer heels commanded our attention

Deepika Padukone is surely a fan of fancy designer heels and we have enough proof! Check it out

Give a girl the right pair of shoe and she'll conquer the world! The quote by Marilyn Monroe is especially true when your goal is to have all eyes on you. No matter how many sneaker trends come and go, heels will always be a favourite. It not only adds glamour and poise, but it also makes you feel empowered. I mean, who better to ask about this than the fan of heels herself, .

From sky-high heels to towering stilettos, she surely has an amazing collection of designer pumps and she is often elevating even the most basic outfits with the right pair of heels and today we’re going to bring you some of our favourites!

When you have a designer pair of heels worth a bomb, you make sure to do full justice to it. Deepika Padukone knows the right value of a good pair of heels and is often making the most of it like these pink satin pumps by Balenciaga. It surely makes a statement on it own, I mean, look at it! However, she not only rocked it once with a matching pink outfit but let that heel have its own limelight as she styled it with denim overalls.

Adding to the list her recent statement-making buy by Giuseppe Zanotti. The actress who wore it for the promotions of Chhappaak elevated her simple black bodycon. Her black strappy wonder featured a matching flower at the back of her ankle making it a statement piece. When they say the right heels transform the outfit, this look definitely comes to mind!

Adding to this list are these pair of Jimmy Choo strappy heels that can be a statement on its own! With tulle bows attached at different places, it is surely a winner!

Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps are next on the list and this trendy pair looks good with any and every outfit. With a sky-high heel, you could rarely go wrong with this pair!

Lastly, we need to mention this statement-making pair that absolutely drool-worthy! Ever heard of neon orange heels? Well, this one is a winner, no matter what you style it with!

What are your thoughts about her designer heel collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

