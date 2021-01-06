5 Times Diljit Dosanjh's OTT fashion choices proved that he is truly the GOAT

The Punjabi actor and singer, who celebrates his birthday today, has time and again proved that nobody does fashion, better than he does! Here are some of his most fashionable moments so far.

Diljit Dosanjh's style has garnered a lot of eyeballs off late. The actor who celebrates his birthday today is a huge fan of luxury fashion houses and over-the-top looks. Chunky sneakers, jackets with brand logos, expensive bags, belts and accessories are only some of the social media star's favourites. While the rest of the world is obsessed with minimalism, Diljit is all about making maximal dressing look effortless. Here are 5 times he left us floored with his style!

Diljit shared a picture of himself getting out of a Lamborghini all decked up in a colourful Prada shirt, YSL jeans and chunky Balenciaga sneakers. A black pagri and tinted sunglasses completed his look.

He also posed in a bright neon green tracksuit that he styled with a black Prada crossbody bag. Bright and chunky orange sneakers, a black turban and a sleek gold watch completed his look.

The G.O.A.T singer also owns a lovely Givenchy grey suit that he wore over a white turtleneck sweater to keep warm. A blue turban and white kicks completed the Good Newwz actor's look.

The actor who was also part of the farmer's protests in Delhi, picked out a gold and ivory tracksuit to keep it classy in, from luxury brand Supreme. His sleek gold watch, a white pagri and white sneakers were all he needed to complete this look.

One of Diljit's favourite go-to brands is Gucci. From bags to sweatshirts to shoes, the actor owns every kind of piece there is from the luxury fashion house. For a flashy look, the actor who is a huge fan of Kylie Jenner picked out a black Gucci sweatsuit that he accessorised with a heavy Versace statement gold necklace, gold rings, and Gucci shoes.

Here's wishing the star a very Happy Birthday, and hoping he inspires more men with his dapper fashion looks!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt opts for an all black look in House of CB & All Saints for Deepika Padukone's birthday: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×