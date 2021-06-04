5 Times Disha Patani inspired us to never steer clear of white outfits

Pick lessons from Disha Patani to learn how to wear pristine white outfits because deserve a place not only in your closet but also in your heart. You will soon agree with us.

It's no secret that Bollywood actress favors athleisure and floral ensembles. She has definitely pulled out all the stops, from paying attention to her makeup details to proving to us all that she prefers white-hued apparels, and we know we have way too many best looks in corsets, joggers, noodle strap dresses, casuals, and many more inspiration coming our way to keep us hooked for days.



If your wardrobe is repleted with white ensembles, you know the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor has an outfit for every event and will make you save up more space to welcome more whites.

Embrace golden-hour in casuals. A white crop top, denim jacket, and jeans look great when paired with multiple charm necklaces, high pony, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a pretty pout. An addition of strappy heels sounds good too.

Looking as fresh as daisies, Disha wore a white dress tailored with puffed sleeves, and a criss-cross tie up at the front. Put on a dainty neck chain, keep your makeup minimal and step into silver gladiators to wrap the look.

For days when you feel like you miss the blue sea, pick a bandeau bikini set detailed with gold patterns like the one donned by the Malang actress. Opt for a makeup-free look but don’t miss out on your SPF.

When it’s time for a stroll in the city, you can style yourself in white full-sleeved top and cargo utility pants. A white sling bag and black Lita boots can help seal the look for you.

This schiffli slit white dress screams summer fit unlike any other. Featuring a V-neckline, strappy and ruffle details, she pulled it all together with layered neckpieces and finger rings. She kept her coloured hair open, brows brushed, and eyelids decked in pigments.

How many white-hued outfits do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

