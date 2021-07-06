5 Times Disha Patani kept the heat factor ON in slip dresses and look like an absolute bombshell

Does it feel like the charm of slip dresses have slipped away? You’ll say no once you scroll through this mini edit.

With stores and public spots slowly rolling out back with the accepted new normal, you’re only tempted to make new plans so you can make up for the lost moments. What is on your mood board for your next outing? A breezy and comfortable fit? Or the one that hugs your body and makes for an enthralling number? Lucky for you, we have options that will stay beside you through the many social events you hit. We’re referring to the slip dresses that aren’t socially awkward and look great than you expect.

Whether you’re looking to add some newness or keep the sizzling factor high, consider your queries are sorted well in advance because the below guide entails a few moments wherein actress embraced slip dresses. Scroll now!

Green is a celeb-favorite and the runways love the hue way too much. So, get prepped to set the tone for your next dinner date with this soothing shade. The Radhe starlet looked gorgeous as she donned a full-length wrap dress that featured a thigh-high slit and a deep neckline. She elevated her flowy satin attire with strappy heels and curls that looked too good to describe.

Keep this white slit dress on the deck so you can wear it to the next lunch scheduled with your dear ones. Disha looked as bright as the daylight in a sleeveless frill dress that was designed with a thigh-high slit and dotted all over with gold hue. With ankle-strap heels and heavily altered necklaces and finger rings, she wrapped the look.

Do not want to look dressy when stepping out for a dinner? Have you ever met a black dress that you disliked? We doubt it. Here’s how to add another into your closet. The Malang actress kept it sporty and low-key in a black sleeveless asymmetrical dress that was clubbed with Puma black and white slides.

An outfit that compliments the backdrop? While the flowers have blossomed around, so is the floral dress looking equally perfect. The printed knee-length sleeveless attire highlighted her toned body and it was clubbed with white sneakers and a bag.

What good is a dress for if it doesn’t get you ready for a selfie? Disha opted for a forest green dress that was tailored with a thigh-high slit. Here’s a style tip to borrow: Skip the necklace, go for fingerings and glitter eyelids to keep it hot without making it look overboard.

How many slip dresses do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :PINKVILLAINSTAGRAM

