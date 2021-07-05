5 Times Disha Patani made us fall in love with her breezy brunch looks

Brunch outfits are all about being cute, breezy and outdoorsy. Here are some of our favourite brunch outfits by the gorgeous Disha Patani.

When you have not met your gal pals in so long, brunch is undoubtedly a favourite meetup. Brunching is all about ranting to your bestie about life, careers, and guys over a cup of coffee and croissants and all the while looking cute. I mean in the age of Instagram and Snapchat what we eat along with what we wear, is all documented. Hence, you ought to look cute in the brunch pictures. Coming up with cute and comfortable outfits can be stressful. Here, we have our favourite diva, looking cute and composed in brunch-like outfits that you can take inspiration from.

Disha Patani looked like a bright sunflower that would light up anyone’s gloomy day as she was seen posing in a sunflower-dotted mini dress. The dress featured a scooped neckline and puffy shirt sleeves with gathered edges. The breezy dress not only looked impeccable but also extremely comfortable, making it a perfect choice for brunch. Disha amped up the look with gold heart-shaped earrings and a delicate diamond necklace.

Disha gave us literal brunch wear goals as she was seen dolled up in a floral maxi dress. The dress bore a plunging scooped neckline, with a ruched chest and a corset-like fitted bodice that hugged her petite waist flawlessly. The dress had a thigh-high slit and was decked in tiny buttons that ran all the way down from the chest to the stomach. The off-white maxi dress was adorned in navy blue floral print all over and Disha completed the look with an evil eye necklace.

Disha certainly has a thing for florals. She was seen dressed in a white mini dress decked in blue micro florals all over yet again. The dress featured pretty frill detailing on its sleeves and hemline, but it was the cool criss-cross open back of the ensemble that set it apart. The Baaghi 2 actress kept things minimal and tied the look together with nothing but a pair of stud earrings and a delicate necklace.

Spotted in yet another floral dress, Disha looked radiant as she was seen soaking under the sun and enjoying the golden hour. The Radhe actress was dressed in a floral yellow midi dress that was decked in green and orange tie-dye print. The strappy dress featured a plunging neckline and a straight fit. Ms. Patani ditched the accessories and teamed the dress with classy white sneakers.

If you feel like mix-matching for your brunch look, then Disha Patani has got some styling tips for you! The Bharat actress teamed a lemon yellow crop top with a printed pink long skirt. The crop top featured a plunging neckline, a front knot and short puffy sleeves. The high-waisted pink skirt was decked in tiny floral print in the shades of peach and purple all over. Disha completed the ensemble with immaculate white sneakers, a white sling bag and a delicate layered gold necklace.

Which brunch outfit by Disha is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

