5 Times Disha Patani showed how to ALWAYS be the best dressed guest at weddings

You’re 5 references away from enhancing your glam-quotient so you can step into weddings looking your fabulous best.

With the lockdown gradually easing up, you're bound to receive wedding invitations with little time to shop. If you're going to be late or won't be able to make it to the wedding, don't blame your outfit. Who better than the birthday girl, actress , to help you out with foolproof sartorial pieces of advice to keep your outfits ready before the infinite number of RSVPs spam you? Her choice of wedding-ready silhouettes is everything wholesome. They’re a blend of pastels and vibrant hues (with white being a must-have), well-fitted clothing, and heavily embellished.

To get your share of high shine and pretty content, scroll through the edit to add notes to your fashion lookbook ft. Disha Patani.

Pastels are always in Vogue for their ability to make statements. A perfect choice for a daytime wedding, the Baaghi 2 star opted for a heavily embroidered lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock. It featured a corset-like strappy blouse adorned with silver beads and thread work and the skirt was designed with floral patterns. While the dupatta is an absolute winner that was outlined with feather details.

What’s brighter than the wedding lights? Let your lehenga set be the answer. Disha dazzled in a melon pink lehenga that was fabricated with raw silk. It was designed with a heavy spread of Resham embroidery and zardozi details. The sleeveless V-neckline blouse was doused in multi-colour sequins with cut dana work that followed.

Looking to shift away from lehengas? Here’s your sharara pick. The Radhe actress wore a mint green set that featured a short blouse and floor-length pants with embroidery all over. The tiered ruffle details are super love, aren’t they?

This is what a saree steal should look like. Disha opted for a pastel chrome appliqué saree heavily embroidered with silver threads and mirror work. To enhance the charm of the saree, she paired it with a plunging neckline blouse.

Bored of western gowns? Go traditional in an organza anarkali gown by Rohit Bal. Mohit Rai styled Disha in this ivory organza number that bore ribbon patchwork, appliqué details, and a deep neckline.

Which wedding-friendly outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Hina Khan proved to be a beauteous style queen in shades of pink

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×