5 Times Dua Lipa made us ‘Levitate’ with her sparkly outfits

Dua Lipa is definitely not afraid of wearing bold outfits on and off the red carpet.

Dua Lipa has been a sensation since quite sometime now and her recent songs have gone off charts! The model turned singer has stolen the youth’s heart with songs like ‘Future Nostalgia’ and ‘One kiss’. Every song released by her is not only a treat to our ears but her gorgeous presence in the song is also a treat to our eyes. She walks the red carpet like she owns it and she even dresses like a boss. Her bold choices in outfits are often well-received and there is nothing that the singer cannot pull off. She is always on point with her glam and has been spotted looking like a Goddess in lustrous outfits.

Dua Lipa looked radiant as she was seen dressed in a sequined silver gown for Elton John’s infamous Oscars soiree. The Future Nostalgia singer rocked the place and made a strong statement as one of the industry’s most lauded style muses by slipping into a Balenciaga metallic gown. The body-hugging dress featured a high-neck and a sheer fabric decked in dozens of sequins and rhinestones that dripped down Lipa’s body and flowed out to her ankles like dazzling icicles. She teamed the look with a ring, emerald and diamond drop earrings and white pointed pumps.

Dua Lipa certainly dazzled the place at the 2021 Grammys red carpet as she floated in like an angel in a sizzling dress made especially for her by Versace. The high-shine crystal mesh rainbow-coloured gown featured a very enticing butterfly across the bodice that made quite a statement. The dress also bore multiple cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and a buster-inspired bodice. She completed the look with a pair of silver Versace heels, chunky rings and a statement bracelet.

Count on the gorgeous Dua Lipa to bring shimmer even into her athleisure wear. The model-turned-actress looked like she dropped right from space as she was seen posing in a silver metallic spaghetti top with a V-neckline that she paired with navy blue track pants. The top bore a floral design along the neckline and the singer completed the look with a pair of delicate silver hoop earrings.

Dua Lipa went metallic yet again for her stage performance in the 2020 American Music Awards. The singer looked like a precious diamond as she was dolled up in a silver metallic mini dress featuring a cowl neck that flaunted her curves the right way! The One Kiss singer rocked the stage with her performance and also made a mark with her choice in outfit. She teamed the dress with a stack of rings and parted her hair with cute hair pins.

Dua Lipa had a pretty in pink moment on the red carpet at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The singer looked like a real life Barbie doll as she was seen shining bright in a pink shimmer mini dress by Versace. The sparkling outfit featured a bold plunging neckline that the singer pulled off effortlessly. She went minimal with her accessories and simply opted for a stack of rings and matching heels.

Which sparkly outfit by Dua Lipa made your heart levitate? Let us know in the comments below.

