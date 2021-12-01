5 Times Genelia Deshmukh wore fairytale like outfits and made our hearts skip a beat

Genelia Deshmukh is a mother of two boys and has yet not lost her charm and confidence. The 34-year-old inspires many young moms how to stay stylish while also exuding major princess vibes. She loves dressing up in OTT gowns and outfits that bring out the best in her. Here are all the times she dressed up in radiant fairytale outfits.

The actress looked radiant clad in a pretty pistachio green gown decked in floral embroidery and a high slit designed by Manish Malhotra. She chose to sport statement fingering and earrings in the oxidised metal pattern. The full-length gown justified her petite figure, and the actress looked confident as she struck a pose for the cameras.

Genelia played muse to designer house Jade by Monica and Karishma and decked up in a soft blue lehenga. It featured an off-shoulder blouse that came in soft blue shimmery fabrics with dramatic sleeves. Genelia teamed it with a long flowy skirt embroidered in white and silver resham threads. Genelia accessorised her look in statement silver jewellery from the house of Karishma Joolry.

The mommy of two, Genelia Deshmukh looked like a modern day princess as she was seen dolled up in a white gown from Karleo clothing line. The strappy gown featured a bodice decked in shiny spangles and a flowy skirt that made the actress stand out. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress topped the look with diamond earrings that featured pink stones and her wedding ring.

The diva set the shutterbugs on frenzy as she blended the glee and excitement of modern India in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown by Shantanu & Nikhil. She flaunted a sensuous draping in the golden cocktail gown that was adorned with a palatial embroidery and exquisite zardozi work. While the bustier sported heavy embroidery work, the skirt complemented in plain satin fabric that reached the floor. She accessorised her look with a finger ring and a pair of precious stones-studded earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

Genelia was decked up in a mauve-coloured strapless ball gown, which came from the label Dolly J studio. Her jacquard organza bridal gown was accentuated by silver embellished patterns with 3D sequins and gold thread embroidery. It also featured subtle white-hued woven roses that looked very pretty. She accessorised her look with earrings from Gehna Jewellers and rings from Joolry label.

Which fairytale outfit worn by Genelia Deshmukh is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

