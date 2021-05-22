5 times GIGI HADID showed us how to wing it right

Got some time in your pocket? Grab a few eyeliners, eyeshadows, and makeup brushes to create canvases that will surely bring in lots of fun to your lockdown days.

Supermodel and mamma Gigi Hadid always has a ton of beauty secrets she religiously follows and her penchant for shimmery lids and eyelashes are known to all her admirers. If you’re waiting to douse your eyes with makeup, now is the time to highlight your pretty peepers. Gigi will show you how fun it is to wear these wearable and stunning strokes. What’s more? She’ll show how to keep it simple and go bold if need be.

The key to perfecting these liners is to practice them every day. Begin with small strokes and gradually increase the volume as the day progresses. Also, practice dabbing hush before using those wands and brushes. This will help your eye makeup stay put for a longer period. We scoured Gigi's Instagram for a few looks to steal and imitate. They'll make your eyes pop out hearts for sure.

Love the good ol’ classic and simple black eyeliner? Follow a minimal route by applying light brown eyeshadow on your lids, and a bold lip. When paired with a light-hued shirt, it will create an impactful look.

If you wish to add some shine to your day, start with your glam. A black eyeliner when coupled with gold eyeshadow is sure to make a statement. Thanks to the cat-eye move. Put on a highlighter and nude lipstick to seal the look.

White Kajal or brown liner? We say both. Draw your lower lash line with white Kajal and use a brown pencil to wing it out. Dab eyeshadow on your lids and below the lower lash line to add a little drama. Take the help of your highlighter to let those arches and your cheeks glow. Go for a nude or peach if you like to keep it subtle.

Rock the dual eyeliner like a pro. We’re talking about Gigi. Pick a black and white/silver eyeliner to get your wing game perfectly. Use mascara for voluminous lashes.

Got way too many colours in your palette? Show how strong a graphic eyeliner you can put forward. Choose the colours of your choice and wing them accordingly. Gigi went all-out by opting for falsies to creating a flattering effect. Nude lips, matte, and highlighted skin are all you need to create this game-changing look.

Which eyeliner look will you try first? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 times Shanaya Kapoor showed us she is a Cosmoholic and made us go Wowza

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×