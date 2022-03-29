5 Times Hailey Bieber showed us how glam up bold this summer with cut-out dresses

Happiness in summer translates to going sexy and much of the season's glam would stay undone without cut-out dresses. These are currently the rage as the temps go on heat mode and it's also best to allow yourself to experiment with ensembles that bring an edge that's unknown to you. In doing so, you're targeting an offbeat style that's so in trend.

Best for parties, brunches, and dates, if you want to give these a chic nod and of approval rather than masking away what these can do to your style, here are the lessons we took from Hailey Bieber. A model who's a pro at shaking up her sartorial preferences as per the season's demands, she's proved cut-out dresses are meant to put outlooks that kill. Check them out!

No soul needs an excuse to make the most use of floral printed ensembles in summers. It continues to lead the charge in the trends board, and this baby blue mini dress with a cut-out at the back is just too cute. Style it up with gold hoop earrings, matching blue stilettos, and a cutesy clutch.

If you aren't afraid to play with sheer, this can be the sparkly bet you need. Summer or rain, this hue will rank high always. Clad in a Zuhair Murad maxi attire, she looked like a born heart-stealer. What a queen! Her sleeveless dress had beads and sequins embellished on it. Keeping up with the hotness was the cut-out placed on the midriff and the sheer fabric that allowed her to flaunt her legs. She accessorised it up with silver studded earrings and black ankle-strap stilettos.

Have a lunch date planned? Here's the look that can just capture your mood. Hailey looked like a caramel eye-candy in this knee-length LaQuan Smith dress that had a halter-neckline, a corset detail at the bust, and a cut-out with a toned midriff on the show. She went cool and chic at one shot with lace-up latte heels from Femme LA, sunnies, and a brown croc-embossed bag from Little Liffner, her OOTD looked complete.

Formal dresses aren't meant to bore you if done right. While shirts and pantsuits have fatigued us out, this collared dress can be the one to assure that you look nothing but spiffy when stepping out to speak less business, more fun. The maxi ensemble from Miu Miu consisted of a classic hue with broad sailor-style lapels in white and had her abs left bare. Attached to the blazer-style crop top was the pencil skirt in black. She kept it simple accessories-wise with gold hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

If you're on a self-present-finding mission, it can't get sultrier than with this ruched ensemble. How many dresses are too many to hoard, anyway? For the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the model opted for a Saint Laurent full-sleeved gown. The chiffon dress entailed two side cut-outs and if not for the rose placed on her midriff, it would make for three. She let her look meet the perfection level with gold cuff bracelets.

