5 Times Hina Khan exuded major boss lady vibes in her powerful pantsuits

As offices are gradually opening, you must be wondering what you should wear to your next office meeting. While skirts and blazers have done their part, it's the pantsuit that speaks volumes of your confidence. Pantsuits are equally smart and stylish and if you don't want your office wardrobe to be dull, it's high time to add them. Moreover, winter's approaching so pantsuits are an ideal pick to channel your inner boss.

If you are looking for inspiration, look no further than Hina Khan. We scrolled through her Instagram and were bowled over by her risqué choices. While she has always been an experimenter of sorts, her bossy avatar exuded more command and power that seemed like Hina's true self. Take a look.

A double-breasted pantsuit to slay! Hina wore a lilac coloured pantsuit with black strappy block heels and looked fierce. With her bold makeup and a top bun, she looked totally in control. She accessorised with a black watch and a timeless pearl necklace with mauve lipstick and heavily contoured cheeks.

Want to turn up the heat but still want to go for a pantsuit? Hina's metallic black jumpsuit is the answer. She wore this pantsuit from Ranbir Mukherjee oozing confidence. She styled with a matching bralette with golden heels. She wore gold statement earrings and went for dewy makeup. Contoured cheeks, pink eyeshadow, nude lips and swept-back hair added to her oomph factor.

Love florals? For a laid-back yet feminine avatar, Hina's floral jumpsuit serves as the right inspiration. She decked up in an off white and bright yellow combined number by Sakshi Khetterpal. Bright floral patterns all over the outfit also had subtle black accents. The blazer featured lapel collars that she wore over a matching crop top. Black strappy heels completed her look. Gold neckpiece and rings added to her style. Dewy makeup, contoured cheeks and jawline, bold eyeliner with a hint of yellow on the sides, berry lip shade and hair parted into waves completed her look.

A white pantsuit must be a staple in everybody's wardrobe. Hina too decked up in a white pantsuit for the screening of Hacked. The power suit is not only classy but also every bit chic. Looking beautiful as ever, Hina went out with an all-white look. Wearing pastel nude pumps and a layered neckpiece, she skipped the earrings. Centre-parted straight hair, filled-in brows, nude makeup, mascara laden eyelashes with bright red lips rounded off her look.

Hina has shown she can rock stripes too, even in pantsuits. Hina stepped out in a blue and white striped number looking phenomenal. While her trousers were cropped at the ankles, the highlight of the look was her obvious yellow pumps. Tying her hair in a low bun, with dewy makeup, light blue eyeliner and bright lips looked amazing.

Which pantsuit of Hina's did you like? Tell us in the comments.

