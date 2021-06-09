5 Times Hina Khan proved to be a beauteous style queen in shades of pink

Pretty pinks that are sure to make your heart blush. Get your dose of style tips from Hina Khan to wear the many shades of pink.

, an Indian television actress and the one who charmed viewers with her presence on Bigg Boss has an infectious persona that makes us all want to admire her. Her sense of fashion gives us just another reason and thanks to her Instagram for guiding the path for us by lending peeks into all her snag-worthy outfits. Ethnic, beachwear, or contemporary fits, she’s committed to putting the best style inspiration forward and her smile does not go unnoticed.

If you aren’t a lover of pink ensembles, we’re sorry to break it to you but Hina will make your own AM to PM looks in all possible shades of pink in the spectrum. We’ve picked a few favourites for you to check out and revel in everything pink!

Add it to your wishlist and check it off later. The checkered printed dress features 3/4th sleeves, an overlap, and a white belt. She finished the look with a pair of white Chelsea boots.

Wear the drape but make it fashionable and not-so-common. With a perfect blend of black and hot pink, Hina wore a pleated saree and a strapless blouse that tagged balloon sleeves along.

Cropped and chic. Here’s how to add some hot pink power to your day. The style maven chose high waist pants and a sleeveless crop top that entailed a tie knot detail at the front and lapel collars. To keep it edgy, she slipped her toes into a pair of blue pointed-toe pumps.

Turn the desi mode on! Hina picked an embroidered kurta set that was tailored with organza, silver, and lace details. With a pair of silver Kolhapuri and jhumkas, she sealed the look.

Always play it hot at the beachside. Hina opted for a dual-toned polka dot bikini that featured a shrug, hipster, and a bikini top with knot details. Get set to pose perfectly with your sunglasses.

Which is your favourite look ? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

