5 Times Hollywood showed us how to nail beachwear fashion

Do you long for a day at the beach? Keep your to-do list ready and don't miss out on the slew of beachwear picks that will accentuate your body and celebrate the gorgeous girl you already are.

Summer calls for all things hot. Starting with hitting your favourite beach spot and sipping on a flavoursome piña colada. Although it’s nearly impossible to make beaches your go-to at the moment to chill, you can always prep ahead to look your best on your beach day out. Hollywood celebs have served us with Instagram pictures and continue to do so with the comfiest and sexiest bikinis. They are always here to flatter your body and make you look like a vision.

Looking for swimwear that is all things, belle? Here’s a celeb-approved list edit that will get you beach-ready in a jiffy. Look fab and make every splash count!

If you’re ready to channel luxe queen vibes, do it like model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. She opted for Dior's monogram halter-neck bikini and paired it with gold earrings and black sunglasses.

Bored of wearing a microkini? Here’s how Kim Kardashian gave it a makeover and we adore her fashion talent for layering the look with a laurel full-sleeved shirt that featured a plunging neckline. Put your shades and crocs on, you’re gtg!

Time to twin with the blue waters. American model Bella Hadid opted for space blue bikini set that bore high-cut bottoms. A detail we can’t set our eyes off? Cowrie shells add to the aesthetics of this pretty piece.

Do you have a soft spot for orange and some summer tan? Here’s the fix you need. This orange one-piece swimsuit is tailored with a plunging neckline and cutouts.

A fashion icon unlike any other. Kylie Kristen Jenner the American business tycoon shows to be stylish is all that one needs to swear by. Always the one to strike a pose in million outfits, she did it recently in a metallic bikini from Dolce & Gabbana. Tip: try a swim with dangles on to elevate your beachwear.

Which is your favourite beachwear? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Dua Lipa’s love for pink is real; 5 times she showed us how to look like a star in the shade

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×