5 Times Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight in red ensembles

Keep the temperature high in everything red. Make notes from actress Janhvi Kapoor.

When you hear the word ‘red’ it may remind you of red roses for sure and many other images may conjure up in your mind. What’s not to love about this iconic hue? It has received its share of approval from not just celebrities. And, has been celebrated to date due to its versatility that makes anything look jaw-dropping. Think about a scarlet red lipstick or a cherry red outfit, it looks too good to be true at times such is its enthralling power. Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor has served up enviable looks in red time and again with a fashion-forward approach.

Here’s a look at all that turned up the heat and caught our attention. Take your fashion tips from the Dhadak star on how to work the colour in myriad ways.

Always a show-stopper, Janhvi looked ravishing in a maxi strapless gown by Valdrin Sahiti. All heart for the bustier and thigh-high details. To finish the look, she opted for a pair of pink strappy heels.

Posing like a divine desi girl, Janhvi set the photoshoot in an awe-blazing mode. This Manish Malhotra chiffon saree bore sequins embroidered on the borders and was teamed with a sleeveless blouse detailed with beaded straps.

Can’t keep calm? Of course, with this picture all over the internet, it is no surprise. The Roohi actress also referred to as a fitness enthusiast, slayed in a sequined one-shoulder dress that featured side slashes and cutout, giving more room to flaunt her midriff.

Get the party on with a Basil Soda dress. The asymmetrical dress features knotted criss-cross details and a flowy drape. She sealed the look with a pair of ankle strap heels.

Chic with a dash of comfort is goals. Stylist Mohit Rai teamed the solid double-breasted blazer dress with a pair of tied-up stilettos. Oh, how we love the broad belt cinched at her waist.

As bewitching as always! Tanya Ghavri styled Janhvi in a voluminous gown by Atelier Zuhra. This strapless, mirror embroidery Brasso number makes for a perfect wedding gown.

A well-fitted bodycon dress is all things love. Looking like the 90’s queen, the Dhadak actress chose an embroidered dress tailored with embellishments. With a pair of pointed-toe pumps, she wrapped the look.

