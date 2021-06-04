5 Times Janhvi Kapoor inspired us to slip into a comfort zone with her fashion moments

Save this article for days when you want to play it safe and keep it casual.

Janhvi Kapoor was destined to be a style icon for her social media looks that piqued our interest even before she entered Bollywood. While kurtas have stepped into her must-have list, denim, body con dresses, joggers, and ethnic silhouettes have been thriving in her style diaries for a while now, and we love it just as much. Every time she steps out, she surprises us with something new, whether it's a vacation in bikinis and knits or an off-day shoot in shimmery numbers.

If getting ready at home every day seems like an arduous task. Here's a look at some of the Dhadak actor's fashion throwbacks that are both comfortable and stylish.

Airy and pretty, always stock up a pair or two of white kurtas. You can wear them any day with colourful dupattas. The Ghost Stories star opted for an embroidered dupatta, and Kurti tailored with ruffle sleeves. Let your mane down and enjoy the stroll.

In the mood to do it a little extra? Janhvi Kapoor chose a pink mini dress that bore a plunging neckline, lapel collars, and a corset lined with zip closure. Seal the look with hoop earrings, finger rings, soft waves and a subtle makeup.

Basics were always meant to stay and here’s the Roohi starlet showing us how it is done with a pair of denim and a white V-neck tee. To add moments of allure to your overall look, layer up with accessories, tie your hair up into a half bun, and apply barely-there makeup.

Can’t wait to bid adieu to Covid right? Let your beanie say it out loud and bold. She wore a studded orange t-shirt and teamed it with a typography beanie and metallic puffer jacket. Draw your eyes with Kohl and untie your tresses to wrap the look that’s best for winter.

Go to the beach or your garden to chill at? Pick creamy pink spaghetti top and taffy joggers to get you ready. Pair it with your favourite sneakers that scream vibrant hues.

