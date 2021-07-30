5 Times Janhvi Kapoor made our hearts skip a beat as she stepped out in OTT lehengas

Janhvi Kapoor has made us drool over her airport looks as well as her red carpet looks. The Gen-Z girl has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste. The actress has also managed to give us major bridesmaid wear goals with her sarees. Although minimal outfits are much in the rage right now, wearing a heavily embellished lehenga that will make heads turn is every girl’s dream. As a bridesmaid, your first duty is to ensure that you do not steal the limelight away from the bride, but at the same time you also want to set yourself apart. An embellished lehenga is the perfect bridesmaid outfit that will set you apart from the bride and also make heads turn in your direction! So take tips from the very fashionable Janhvi Kapoor on how to wear an OTT lehenga and look phenomenal than ever before.

Janhvi Kapoor’s aesthetic effortlessly fits between girl-next-door and trendsetter. For Amitabh Bachchans’s diwali party in 2019, the actress chose an awestrucking gold Manish Malhotra lehenga. The metallic lightweight lehenga was paired with a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta. The lehenga was crafted using ultra soft tissue with mesh patterns running gamut on the skirt. The separates were lavishly encrusted with Swarovski crystals all over. The jewelled blouse, decked with emerald green and ruby red rhinestones, added colour to the metallic lehenga. Janhvi let the outfit do all the talking as she simply teamed it with diamond stud earrings, rings and a red clutch.

Bling is certainly Janhvi Kapoor’s thing. She stepped out in a pale gold lehenga by designer duo, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was dripping in mirror detailing featuring square and circular mirrors, all set in geometric patterns. It was paired with a blouse that was adorned in crystal and zardozi work and showcased a modern design with its corset-style front and open back that was held together by doris. The outfit was completed with a matching dupatta that bore a green border, adding colour to the otherwise monotone outfit. Janhvi completed the look with uncut diamond chandbalis with emerald drops that matched the dupatta, a pair of bangles and a kada.

Janhvi certainly has a thing for gold lehengas. She was seen dressed in yet another lehenga by Manish Malhotra in shades of glazed gold and scarlet. The heavily embellished A-line lehenga was paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, both embroidered with intricate sequin work. The actress contrasted the look with a red dupatta bearing a gold embroidered border. She let her OTT lehenga take the centre stage as she went minimal with the jewellery. Janhvi opted for emerald and diamond drop down earrings and a matching statement ring.

For and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra-glam route. She dolled-up in a wine-coloured, heavily embellished Manish Malhitra lehenga. The outfit featured a statement-making billowy lehenga decked in iridescent sequins and was paired with a matching blouse that was also embellished in crystal and bead work. She forwent the dupatta and went super subtle with accessories by simply going for delicate diamond earrings.

Janhvi is certainly a wedding guest that we would all look forward to. For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception, the star teamed up with her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra yet again. She attended the ceremony in a fuschia pink lehenga. The high-waisted lehenga was intricately embroidered with a silver thread featuring paisleys and kite-shaped motifs. The blouse featured a curvy neckline and bore silver diagonal lines embellished with mirrors. The Roohi actress topped off the look with a matching dupatta, diamond earring and dainty fingerings.

Which OTT lehenga by Janhvi Kapoor is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 5 Bollywood queens slaying in neutral-toned dresses