5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved bodycon dresses are fab and classy

Bodycon dresses are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style, and here's how to dress like a celeb!

A striking show is inevitable with body-hugging dresses around. It works to style you up when you’re looking for something that is both comfortable and elegant. Its relevance does not limit to any event or weather and has a trick that can glue anyone for its amazing fit that has the power to highlight one’s curves. Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shown her love for bodycon dresses and proved that it is made to rock and remain a mainstay in one’s closet.

The Dhadak actress sure loves to slide into risqué dresses and drape her saree with a flair of her own. This begs the question, is there anything she cannot conquer? Of course, not. Here are the times when Janhvi donned bodycon dresses like a true snappy dresser.

A pristine white look never gets old. Fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri paired this sleeveless dress with ankle-strap heels and hoop-like patterned earrings. The mid-length ensemble featured a slit and embellishments that highlighted the borders of the dress.

Blinging as bright as the night sky, Janhvi stunned in an off-shoulder silver ruched dress. She sealed the look with white sneakers.

Here’s how to look your regal best at a wedding. Janhvi opted for a Reem Acra floor-length strapless gown. This beige-hued number bore mesh and black lacework that was spread all over.

Born to shine, the Roohi starlet wore a mini full-sleeved black bodycon dress that bore shimmer sprinkled all over. To elevate the look, she opted for silver T-strap peep-toe platform heels.

Trust Janhvi to put your best foot forward with this stupendous dress. She picked an Alexandre Vauthier brown full-sleeved dress and clubbed it with stilettos. The ruched dress was tailored with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

