5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved her love for sarees and showed us she owns it in almost ALL colours

J. Kapoor loves to experiment with fashion trends, but she is one of the few newbies that we LOVE in a saree.

A saree is that one outfit that has a way to transform your entire look and also is one that can look good on everyone. But there are some who definitely carry off the drape amazingly well.

We’ve always had an eye on Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices but we’ve noticed that she looks particularly stunning when she’s wearing a saree.

So here are our favourite 5 sarees she’s worn.

Sheer, red and sequins. The ideal drape for an evening out. Janhvi and Manish Malhotra are a match made in fashion heaven. The key to wearing a solid colour saree with sequins is to keep the makeup and accessories minimal just like J here.

This pretty Arpita Mehta pink embroidered saree is next in line. We especially love the traditional embroidery and shell detailing on the blouse. Sometimes just a slight change in drapes, from an open pallu to a pleated one on the shoulder completely changes the silhouette and makes the saree easier to handle.

Another Manish Malhotra number laden with sequins. We love the understated lilac shade and the diamond jewellery. Large chandelier earrings work beautifully with an OTT number like this. Keep the neck bare and try to not wear any other accessory.

There’s just something about desi wear in pristine white. This hair flip worthy saree is proof enough!

We love the royal draping style and OF COURSE the colour. The French braid and emerald necklace just add to the regal vibe. To get this drape reduce the front pleats on your waist so you have more leftover fabric on the shoulder. Take one end of the saree and tuck it into a bangle or kada to keep it in place.

There are too many more saree moments to cover. But these ones have our heart!

