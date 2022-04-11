5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved jumpsuits are apt picks when in the mood to go comfy and chic

Hot days are definitely on the horizon and we all have a few outfits that we deem as ones to sail our style boat to ensure we look the part this season. We are sure jumpsuits are the most befitting of the lot, easy to wear, style, and travel with. It just knows about right how to bring a chic happy summertime spirit and this will be something you can never have enough of. There's no jumpsuit we didn't like when we checked through Janhvi Kapoor's style diaries. Here are some that will get a space in your closet sooner than you'll know.

Glamour is not rare to find and this Club L London's off-shoulder jumpsuit is proof. The Roohi actress was truly a sexy stunner as the fabric hugged her body and her sleeves came with ruched detailing. Janhvi's look was rounded off with strappy footwear and studded earrings.

A white ensemble that will make you wipe out all things outdated. Janhvi took this one-piece monochrome number to the airport that had a collar, double pockets, and an in-built belt. She styled it up with strappy flat footwear, accessories, and a Maison Goyard tote bag.

Is it even a perfect summer to remember without a floral printed jumpsuit? The starlet says no, of course. The 25-year-old picked out a plunging neckline attire that had black flowers all over it and combined her travel look with accessories such as a tote bag, gold necklaces, bracelets, and hoop earrings. Want something cosy to keep you company? Pick up a long oversized sweater.

There's something about jumpsuits that prove these can withstand every other trend. Just look at how making a statement is its game. The starlet chose a military green utilitarian number as her airport outfit that had an in-built belt and multiple pockets. She wrapped up her look with tinted sunnies and black combat boots.

What are you up to, slayer? Flaunting that sexy back, isn't it? The Dhadak actress' latest dinner look in a pretty pastel blue jumpsuit is just what our eyes can't get enough of. This plunging neckline ensemble was designed with a strappy halter-neck detail and flared pants that make for a comfortable date night outfit. She rounded off her look with hoop earrings and a white sling bag.

Which jumpsuit has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 Steps to freshen up your skin to a good detox game