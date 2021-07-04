5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved that shades of green are apt for every event

Go green! It's good for your wardrobe as well as your health. Choose the greens like Janhvi Kapoor and slay like a queen!

If you’re a fashion fiend, dressing up is undoubtedly your favourite hobby and you may have befriended with clothes doused in all hues. The easiest way you’d turn to beat the gloom would be by opting for vibrant ensembles and if green is your most preferred shade, you’re in luck for some major inspo that’ll keep your wardrobe covered through all the chaos and seasons. This shade is often synonymous with the tranquillity of plants and there’s a celeb in B-town who loves everything green.

To spot Janhvi Kapoor in a bucket-load of neon and forest green dresses, shorts, and sweaters is a common sight but truly a mind-blogging one. It’s impossible to ignore the impact she holds on the millennials-style game. Her sartorial style is distinctive with the accurate play of accessories that elevate everything instantly. Are you done waiting to usher in the many shades of green to your wardrobe? Start scrolling!

It’s not like we ever need a reason to cozy up with sweaters. The knitted neon arm cover top had a high neck and a contrast detail with a white stripe on the sleeves. It was clubbed with an all-white sports bra, skirt, and holographic pumps.

Summer went by in a flash, but Janhvi’s picture in a lime green two-piece by Summer Somewhere is going strong giving us major goals to hit. Dressed in a Summer Somewhere cami bandeau printed top that featured a V-cut at the hemline and noodle straps. She paired it up with linen wide-leg pants, white sneakers, and minimal accessories.

With virtual parties in a full swing, here are a strappy sequins dress to sparkle your way like the ultimate diva ever. The hunter-green Prabal Gurung asymmetric number was tailored with slash details, body con fit that ended at her waist while the rest had a flowy fit.

Refresh your ethnic closet with multi-coloured hues. Nobody works a drape like the Dhadak actress. The Manish Malhotra ombre attire looked other-worldly for it was embroidered with gold brocade and entailed embellishments on the border. She kept the sleeveless velvet blouse simple and classy. The choker and finger ring is giving it an extra chic boost.

Spoil yourself with a splash of neon and look like no other. The tube neon green bandeau dress bore a sweetheart neckline, asymmetric cut at the hemline, and a trail that flowed down with ease. She chose the sans accessories look and kept her feet shining bright with pointed-toe heels.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

