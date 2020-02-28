5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved she’s obsessed with easy dresses and we are in awe of this love affair

Janhvi Kapoor has recently been obsessed with effortless dresses and we cannot get enough of it. Check it out

Picking out the right outfit for any occasion is a dilemma on its own. But, leave it up to Janhvi Kapoor to pick the right dress for anything that comes her way. The diva always strikes the right chord between comfort and glamour which is why she has managed to bag a position in quite a lot of our best-dressed lists. The one-film-old actress has definitely made the most of her wardrobe and it seems like dresses have become her go-to. From breezy ruffled ones to stunning tailored pieces, the 22-year-old is definitely making dresses her signature and we are in awe of this love affair.

To prove our point, here we have a few dresses that stole our hearts

Starting out with her recent look, the diva opted for a gorgeous blue dress by House of Exc. The dress featured an asymmetric silhouette with cutouts that showed enough of her toned mid-riff. Adding to the summer dream that the dress was, a ruffled hem added a playful vibe while the high-low hem gave us a peek at her long toned legs.

Next up, Janhvi made most of her curvy figure by accentuating them in a brown bodycon dress. The dress featured full sleeves accompanied by a deep plunging neckline. Adding to the vibe was a thigh-high slit that showed enough of her long toned legs. Soft glam and messy textured waves completed her look and we are in awe!

The 22-year-old knows the right way to grab eyeballs and this white wonder helped her in doing just that! The ivory body-con dress perfectly hugged her body while showing off her gorgeous curves. The dress bore diamond-embellished all around the hem. Adding to it, the white number bore a thigh-high slit that gave us a peek at her long toned legs.

Moving on, the diva opted for a similar silhouette by Sabyasachi and boy did she mae heads turn! The diva who chose a red number made the most of her curvy figure in the midi-length dress. Brushed open curls and vintage-classic glam made the young actress stand out.

Saving the best for last, Ms Kapoor made quite a statement in a purple strapless number by Alina Anwar Couture. The dress featured ruched details in the top half and the flowy purple fabric. Further ruched knot up detail on the side that highlighted her gorgeous curves. What stole the show was the way it was accessorised with dainty gold and diamond necklaces accompanied with a matching stack of bracelets and rings.

Which dress from Janhvi’s closet is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

