5 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed how to live in coordinated pantsuits from AM to PM

Just when the happy news of us getting back to the old normal and living in the moment came our way, another variant of COVID-19 is loitering around. As it aims to rain on our style parade, let's take edgy outfits out while we can. The boss pick of every wardrobe can easily be the pantsuit. Isn't it? You can just slide it into any event and you'll be the one to have caught everyone's attention. Whether you want to mean serious business or just do the cool thing, this guide will leave you impressed. Here's us saying thanks to the times Janhvi Kapoor has shown us it knows no boundaries on how workable these can be.

Going full pink or staying in sync with fashion trends, means almost the same when a hot pink outfit is in the picture. Being the boss she is, the Kapoor star opted for a Safiyaa pantsuit that had a blazer with a plunging neckline detail further accentuated with four silver hooks that paved the way for sensuous cut-outs. When teamed with high-waist flared pants, this look can be sealed off with gold earrings and black shimmery pointed-toe pumps to perfect your getup for a cocktail party.

It's so difficult for us to decide what we can't get enough of, floral print or the colour black. The Roohi actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a Prabal Gurung coordinated set that had the blazer curated with shoulder pads and bottoms designed in a wide-leg pattern. Thinking of a brunch? On the same page as you. Style this with sparkly accessories and black strappy footwear.

This season can literally keep your eyes hopping from one hue to another. If beating blues isn't your thing, embracing it looks even better. Having gone monochrome, the Ghost Stories actress rocked a single-breasted blazer and pockets in place. She went full high on a stunner mode with straight-fit trousers, white pointed-toe pumps, and circular-shaped silver earrings.

Party queen behaviour! Nothing better than black to make this possible for you. Follow absolutely no rules but just the one where you know you have an A++ game on with a sequin set as you step out at night. This baggy fitted set from Zara can be matched up with pointed-toe black pumps, rings, and silver hoop earrings.

It looks like white ensembles are everywhere and a little too excessively in the summer. Here we present a super cool and comfy Judy Zhang pantsuit. The 25-year-old was styled by Mohit Rai in a white blazer with a side tie-up detail. Janhvi wore this with slightly flared trousers which proved less is fabulous as her gold accessory and PVC stilettos also added a case in point.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

