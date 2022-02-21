5 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed how to play your glam right and bright in yellow desi ensembles

Raise your hand if you're all geared up for the upcoming season. We're in a state of mind wherein we're waiting to round up everything winter fashion for yellow has us excited already. Case in point: Janhvi Kapoor's desi diva avatar in a Manish Malhotra creation. The best and the brightest hue there can be, and with sarees that swear by a glam moment, there's no better way to give a thumbs up to summer. The Roohi actress' slay style files have shown she's an admirer of yellow ethnic ensembles, mostly sarees. Let's borrow a few tips together, shall we?

A saree that knows nothing but a show-stealing game? Say less. The latest to make it to her Instagram, the 24-year-old looked radiant in a Manish Malhotra saree that came in an aureolin shade. The plain chiffon saree entailed white embroidered borders that also complemented with that the floral design on her sleeveless blouse. Tanya Ghavri styled this look for the starlet with blue jewellery. Looks like we found a new favourite colour combo.

It's hard to not look like an ace fashionista when you drape your saree the unconventional way. Miss Kapoor proved that an insipid style isn't the way forward with this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. Her chiffon saree went all-out lit with a sleeveless blouse that bore sparkly embellishments. Lock up your look for a Sangeet night with a maang tikka and three-tiered drop earrings.

Calling all last-minute outfit hoarders: To help you escape the hassle of hunting for a breezy ensemble you can attend a sangeet with, here's what looks best to love. The mustard kurta set by Péro consisted of a close-neck kurta with colourful floral embroidery which was teamed with silk straight-fit pants that had a blue checkered print. Giving it a fresh flair of charm is the dupatta that looks simply beautiful. With chunky earrings, a black Chanel sling bag, and juttis, her OOTD looked complete.

Make your next investment fabulous or nothing at all. Who said a saree that's free from embellishments looks average? Here's a monochrome wonder of a saree she pulled off with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her compelling choice to seal off her look with yellow bangles was just as bang-on as her chiffon ensemble.

Meet a promising dose of elegance in a satin saree. Nothing can define the chic reception-perfect look better than this Manish Malhotra ensemble. The Dhadak actress clubbed this regal drape that had embroidered borders with a half-sleeved blouse that was a symbol of exquisite work with it shining out loud with embellishments. Leave the saree loosely draped and call it a ravishing look with earrings chunky and pretty.



Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Ranveer Singh: Who was your BEST DRESSED actor from the week?