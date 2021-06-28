5 Times Jasmin Bhasin proved she can EFFORTLESSLY go from desi diva to glam goddess

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant who turns 31 today has proved time and again that she has an impeccable sense of style. Take a look at how she seamlessly transitions from desi kudi to glam diva!

One of the sweethearts of the television industry, Jasmin Bhasin who is known for her appearances on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, turns a year older today. The diva rang in her birthday with boyfriend Aly Goni and has been flooded with wishes from fans and followers.

And we thought, no better occasion than today to take a peek into the actor's wardrobe and get a sense of her style.

Putting forward her ultimate Punjabi kudi look, the 31-year-old actor picked out a salmon pink embellished lehenga for a function. The outfit featured gold sequins and a detailed embroidered hem. Jasmin styled her dupatta in a different way by putting it forward and securing it with a belt while her hair was pinned in a half-up manner and styled into seamless curls.

For another occasion, the actress looked resplendent in a lavender-hued lehenga with a bustier-style blouse. We love the organza dupatta and statement choker that further elevated this look. Dark, smokey eyes and hair styled into glamorous waves completed this.

Taking a break from dressing up, Bhasin showed us that dressing down came easily to her as well. We love how chic the Ladies & Gentlemen actress looked in a simple white cropped shirt styled with a pair of high-waisted distressed denims, a nude handbag and transparent pumps. This look was effortlessly stylish in every way!

Making a strong case for the current favourite colour of the year - green, the Naagin star raised the temperature in a cut-out gown. The one-shoulder number featured a sexy cut out at her chest and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

Elevating the glam look more, Jasmin picked out a shimmery purple gown that ensured she looked red-carpet ready! The wrap-style number bore exaggerated sleeves and a thigh-high slit that oozed sexiness and glamour. A sleek ponytail and smokey eyes topped off her look.

We love that the actor never tries too hard to make a statement but always manages to make us stop and stare!

What are your thoughts on Jasmin Bhasin's looks? Comment below and let us know.

