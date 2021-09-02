5 Times Jennifer Lopez made crop tops her go to look & showed us how to style it from red carpets to runways

One of the hottest and most desirable leading ladies of the Hollywood industry has to be Jennifer Lopez. The actress, musician and producer is also known for her impeccable sense of fashion and style. The 52-year-old Hustlers actress seems to have a soft spot for crop tops in particular and can't do without them both on the red carpet and off it.

For the mother-of-two, looking good seems to come naturally and JLo doesn't hesitate from showing off her fit figure that she works hard to maintain. The easiest way to show it off? Crop tops! For JLo, they're not just athleisure and casual wear, she has taken them to red carpets and runways as well. Here are 5 times she showed us how to style crop tops in different ways.

For a recent meeting, the Boy Next Door actress picked out a coordinated outfit that could easily pass off as a pantsuit as she headed for a meeting. She styled the abstract printed pants and matching shirt with a similar abstract printed crop top beneath to round off this look. A pair of oversized sunglasses and gold necklaces topped off with a sling bag and stilettos completed her chic look.

From formal to casual, the On The Floor actress managed to switch things up seamlessly. She kept her look ultra-casual for a night out in a simple white racerback crop top styled with olive high-waisted pants and brown formal shoes. A sling bag, her hair pulled into a high, sleek bun and a pair of glasses completed her off-duty look.

At the CFDA Awards, JLo took her love for crop tops a notch higher when she picked out a tangerine number with a full-sleeve top top and styled it with a high-waisted skirt with a floor-sweeping train. Her love for slick-back ponytails goes with crop tops as she pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and glam makeup completed this red carpet look.

For the American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez's look was all about the shimmer and shine. She styled her shimmery silver high-waisted skirt that bore a thigh-high slit with a cropped cowl neck top that bore shoulder pads and full sleeves. She dripped in glamour as her hair was styled into gelled back waves, shimmery smokey eyes and glossy lips completed her look.

Not just red carpets, the actress who is back with ex, Ben Affleck also walked the runway many years ago, wearing her favourite piece - the crop top! JLo opted for a white crop top that showed off her toned torso and styled it with low-waisted capri pants and a pair of pumps. Her look was complete with her hair pulled back into a slick high ponytail and minimal makeup.

Do you love crop tops as much as Jennifer Lopez does? Which of her crop top outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

