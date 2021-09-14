5 Times Kangana Ranaut showed us how to paint our closet pretty in green sarees

Kangana Ranaut has always been the star who championed a striking saree-style game. She's never the one to give ethnic ensembles a miss at any cost having proved the versatility of these over and over again. Her style archives have us realise that green sarees are a great add-on to the closet and this hue is all about going pretty.

Choosing glam over boring isn’t difficult for the diva. For the movie promotions of Thalaivii, she chose to dress up in a pastel green Sabyasachi saree that came with an embroidered gold border where sequins played as the highlight. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse and danglers accessorised her look. It was in her hairdo, we found an instant element of vintage love with those braids. Her partially highlighted and semi-matte skin perfectly locked her makeup with a soft pink pout, eyebrows groomed, and eyes prettified with eyeshadow.

Your baggy jeans and tees alone do not make for a fail-proof airport style. Here’s Kangana showing how to make it all about ethnicity. She wore the pastel green sheer drape which featured a white and pink border. She wore a sleeveless blouse which completed her look along with a mustard-yellow handbag, oversized black sunnies, and white strappy heels.

Swearing by another regal Kanjeevaram saree, the Queen starlet was seen in a Sabyasachi forest green saree that bore gold zari work and heavily embroidered border. Ami Patel styled it up with a red and gold blouse that matched with the borders of the regal number. Her red choker with green Kundan and circular-shaped earrings sealed the deal of this ethnic look. Raising the prettiness of her look, her hair was brushed neat into a bun and her makeup was kept minimal.

Trust in the Manikarnika actress to look mesmerising in every saree you own. She knows both the power of a silk saree and top-notch jewellery. While the glossy green saree sat super charming on her, her gold choker necklace with pearls and statement earrings put the glam in the classiness in this look together. Her hair was tied up to a mini bun and makeup that preferred glittery eye makeup and nude lipstick.

Another saree, another stellar choice made. Kangana loves a Sabyasachi saree and the above references have served up enough proof. For an event in Kolkata, she wore a dark green organza saree that entailed gold polka dots and a sequinned border. Following the splendidness of this swanky saree, it was partnered with a full-sleeved floral printed Kanthi blouse. It had an extra shot of oomph offered by an embroidered gilet that also had sequins woven as the border. Double necklaces, stacked bangles, fingerings and her curly mane tied to a messy low ponytail finished off her look with smokey eyes that only amplified the royalty factor.

Which saree is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor showed that a perfect couple style game does exist