5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan added sparkle in our lives with her shimmery outfits

No one can take the place of our royal queen and all-time favourite heroine, Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to fashion.

When we think of style icons, the only name that comes to our mind is - Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been a trendsetter since the time she stepped foot into this industry and has never failed to make us drool over her undying charisma till date. From stylish college looks to fusion looks to maternity looks, our glamorous diva has always managed to make a strong style statement and an undying impact on the audience. Her casual looks and her red carpet looks, both manage to create the same caliber of stir. Bebo loves to experiment with colours and exudes an aura of ageless beauty. She loves to dress up in shimmery outfits as they resonate with her beaming personality. Here are some of our favourite shimmery outfits by Kareena that you would want to add to your wardrobe right away!

There has not been a single time when Bebo has stepped out of the house and not made a fashion statement. Kareena looked as royal as she could get in a royal blue shimmery gown by Istanbul-based brand, RaisaVanessa. The full-sleeved gown featured a high neck, a thigh-high slit and a big bow detail on the waistline. She let the gown take the centre stage as she went accessory-free and added a contrasting effect by opting for pink strappy heels.

Count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to raise the temperature of a room by simply walking in it. The Begum of Bollywood looked like a precious diamond as she was seen dressed up in a dazzling emerald green gown by Russian based label Alexander Tirekhov. The flawlessly radiant gown was backless and bore a halter neck. Kareena let the stunning number do all the talking as she ditched the accessories.

Kareena has always proved that being overdressed is much better than being underdressed. The evergreen actress looked like she fell right from space as she was seen dolled up in a strapless metallic dark silver gown. The eye-catching gown featured a bow at the waist, a thigh-high slit and was decked in colourful sequins all over. The Ki and Ka actress completed the look with smokey eyes, nude lips and silver stilettos.

Kareena’s OTT sense of style is definitely our favourite as she never fails to make headlines every time she steps out. The actress looked like she oozes out glitter as she was dressed in a glistening mirror dress from Atelier Zuhra. The body-hugging sleeveless dress helped Bebo flaunt all her curves effortlessly and it complemented her svelte frame. Since the dress was already so eye-catching, she ditched the accessories and wore silver heels.

Kareena can definitely steal the limelight wherever she goes and she did it once again when she was seen dressed in sequinned dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. The sizzling long-sleeved bodycon dress featured a plunging neckline along with a cut-out detail that added a boldness to the look. She went accessory-free and completed the ravishing look with a pair of embellished sandals.

