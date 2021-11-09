5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan made her outfits POP with subtle yet statement necklaces

A trendsetter in her own right, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her fashion game, both on and off-screen. With her iconic character Poo, Bebo garnered top spot as the fashion icon and has always set trends rather than followed them.

As a true fashionista, Kareena Kapoor Khan knows the importance of accessorising an outfit. While the actress can't seem to get enough of sunglasses and has an enviable collection of them, we noticed that she also has an array of subtle necklaces that often go unnoticed and are quite under-rated but truly help in elevating her look. Here are 5 times the mother-of-two sported subtle neckpieces that we're taking inspiration from.

For the promotions of her film Good Newwz, the actress showed us how to style denim on denim right. Below her denim jacket, Bebo sported a sheer black top with only a black bra beneath. The turtleneck of the top was highlighted with her double-layered silver-studded necklace.

A fan of basics, Kareena then slipped into a comfortable black tank top she neatly tucked into a pair of blue jeans. Accessories played a key role in elevating this look. A rose gold watch, a Gucci belt, black sunglasses and a dazzling gold chain-link slinky necklace with a double pendant.

Giving her monochrome look a serious upgrade, Bebo sported stacked-up silver necklaces in different sizes and patterns that drew attention to her lean, deep neckline. She made her necklace the centre of her look with minimal makeup and her hair styled in a fuss-free manner.

Sometimes it's all about subtlety while other times the Jab We Met star likes to make a bold statement. Case in point, this black dress that she styled with statement silver oxidised chunky necklaces sported in high-low layers that had the town talking!

Not only is Kareena Kapoor blessed with flawless skin but her luscious hair is also goals for many of us. And it's only normal that she would want to flaunt it. At times like this, earrings aren't the best bet as they can get covered up. Instead. accessorise your look with a beaded layered necklace that's in the same colour family as your outfit for a subtle yet glamorous look.

