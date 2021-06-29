5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan made us go gaga over her monochrome looks

No one can take the place of our royal queen and all-time favourite heroine, Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to fashion.

When we think of style icons, the only name that comes to our mind is - Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been a trendsetter since the time she stepped foot into this industry and has never failed to make us drool over her undying charisma till date. From stylish college looks to fusion looks to maternity looks, our glamorous diva has always managed to make a strong style statement and an undying impact on the audience. Her casual looks and her red carpet looks, both manage to create the same caliber of stir. Bebo loves to experiment with colours and exudes an aura of ageless beauty. She literally can pull off any look and she has pulled off monochrome looks just as effortlessly. Here are some of our favourite monochrome outfits by Kareena that you would want to style yourself this season!

Kareena looked like an angel in disguise as she was seen dressed in an off-white outfit. The monochrome outfit featured a sheer blouse with balloon sleeves and a huge bow at the neck paired with matching trousers that were cinched at the waist with the help of an off-white buckle belt. Bebo kept the look as minimal as possible and simply accessorised it with a pair of radiant pearl drop earrings.

Red is definitely the colour of the season and our very own Bebo has proved that with this stunning one-shoulder satin number by Materiel Tbilisi. The stunning outfit definitely brought out the best in Bebo as it perfectly complemented her bright complexion. The actress further uplifted the look with chunky rings and maintained the monotony of the look with red heels.

No one could carry an all-yellow outfit better than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo looked like a ray of sunshine as she was seen posing in a monochrome yellow attire. The outfit featured a yellow one-shoulder bodycon top paired with yellow palazzos. She let her outfit speak for itself as she skipped the accessories and simply opted for a pair of retro sunnies.

If Boss lady is a person, then it is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo looked impeccable as she stepped out in an all-black pantsuit. The outfit featured a fitted tuxedo jacket that bore buttons at the navel and was decked with an immediately recognisable Armani logo at the waist. It was paired with a pair of relaxed-cut black pants. Kareena maintained the monotony of the look by teaming it with black heels.

You can never go wrong with red and Kareena has proved just that. She looked like a cherry on top of a delicious cake as she was seen posing in an all-red monochrome outfit that featured a red shirt that dropped at one-shoulder paired with matching cigarette pants. The Good Newwz actress added another pop of colour to the outfit by teaming it with a pair of neon yellow floral heels.

Which monochrome look by Kareena Kapoor Khan is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

