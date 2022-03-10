5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved denim-on-denim is the coolest trend that won't stop making waves

It's summer and breaking up with denim is definitely not in our style books. All day, every day we think of how denim is the classic we'll never get bored of adding to our closet. You came to find yourself a chic blessing here and we have for you an array of denim looks as served by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even in the heyday of the sultriest days while the rest of the world is walking along the spring fashion bandwagon, denim is here to prove that your dresses don't need to stand a chance.

Let's take lessons from the diva who showed us blue denim-on-denim looks are the coolest to ever exist. Synonymous with perfection and chic, this denim shirt brought lots of ruffled power with the collar and sleeves. She donned this with straight-fit jeans and espadrilles.

If a coordinated look isn't your game and you need more than help to show you how to pull off a contrasting look, here's something you'll be so obsessed with. Bebo's red hot pout and the burst of blue with her shirt and deep blue pants. She rounded off her look with mesh boots and a beige sling bag.

Need a reason to ditch your everyday shirt? Boredom won't be the word you'll know anymore. Do you see the lace embroidered detail on the shirt? Slay strong by pairing this up with distressed jeans. Her OOTD looked on fleek with kolhapuris and sunnies.

Leave it to the mother-of-two to show you that a smashing look starts with denim. You can't help but grow to be a fan of a sweatshirt and ripped jeans with the Good Newwz actress showing a stand-out look that isn't hard to crack.

Time to send all tight-fitted clothes on a vacation. Love the oversized and baggy vibe here. The Ki & Ka actress opted for a shirt that she put together with roomy jeans. Perfect for when you're travelling, the Dior handbag and sneakers just know how to nail right.

Which look do you want to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Alia Bhatt showed how to bring a dashing cool style forward with coordinated outfits