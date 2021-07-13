5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that her love for kaftans is eternal

Kareena Kapoor Khan and kaftans have become quite synonymous and here’s proof. Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been someone who has been ahead of the fashion curve. Right from the ‘90s to almost two decades later in the 2020s, the actress has managed to stay relevant no matter what. She has always evolved with the changing times and so has her fashion sense. While trendy outfits are what she picks to relate to newer audiences, her love for kaftans will always be eternal and here’s proof:

It all gained popularity during the quarantine when we were all locked at home and Kareena Kapoor made sure to do it in style. Right from this checkered number to the floral print, the actress made sure she was always lounging in style.

Talking about style, Bebo even celebrated her husband, ’s birthday looking gorgeous as ever in a pink printed kaftan. She added extra oomph to the look by cinching the waist with a belt.

Moving on to more stylish and glamorous looks, this yellow kaftan with contrasting brown and red prints definitely stole the show. She elevated the look by leaving her hair down in soft waves and complementing it with a neutral toned makeup.

Taking her love for kaftans a notch higher, the actress made quite the statement as she picked out a printed number and styled it with a very expensive Bottega Veneta bag. With retro inspired sunglasses and a bold lip, the actress rounded off the look in style.

Which look by Bebo is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

