5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that mid length dresses were made to turn heads

Adding more midi-length dresses to your closet can never fail you. Count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to give you the right notes on how to dress up with oodles of comfort.

Working all outfits is a task but with Bebo, there is never a no. She’s no stranger in creating a statement that makes up for too many fashion headlines. We love her spread of kaftans, straight-cut jeans, voluminous gowns, midi-length dresses, and everything in between. Because let’s admit it Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star who dials up the style quotient with much flamboyance. Want to work out at home? Head out for a wedding reception or a birthday party? She needs no style guide to make serve up the inspiration that will make you look your effortless best. Just wear your outfit, put on a smile or a pout works too.

If mid-length dresses have always managed to fill up 3/4 of your closet, here’s a guide that will spoil with more references. Get ready to steal the scene in the days ahead!

Throwback to a time when the Angrezi Medium's actress aced maternity fashion fits. The orange collared dress was designed with edgy prints in blue and white. It entailed a printed belt that was perfectly cinched at the waist and she clubbed it with blue strappy low-heeled sandals.

Always the one to own every look, the Fida actress did it once again with this long sleeve sequinned number by Bibhu Mohapatra that features a broad keyhole at the neckline. She sealed the look with a pair of embellished strappy heels.

If you’ve watched the What Women Want chat show with Kareena Kapoor as the host, one would agree her dressing was nothing but impressive. Here’s a flashback of one such moment when she donned a satin collared and pleated number that was coloured with hues like green and white. Adding more stripes on stripes is a great idea when you pick a black and white belt to finish the look.

Cut-outs will continue to trend with a celeb like Bebo who knows how to make anything reign! One needs no accessory to look perfect, right? She wore the tangerine one-shoulder mid-length dress by Gauri & Nainika that featured cut-out details at the waist and teamed it with peep-toe pumps.

Make layering fun with prints. Celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr accentuated a black midi dress by layering it with a dual-toned jacquard shirt by Dhruv Kapoor that featured elongated tie details.

