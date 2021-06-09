5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that mid length dresses were made to turn heads
Working all outfits is a task but with Bebo, there is never a no. She’s no stranger in creating a statement that makes up for too many fashion headlines. We love her spread of kaftans, straight-cut jeans, voluminous gowns, midi-length dresses, and everything in between. Because let’s admit it Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star who dials up the style quotient with much flamboyance. Want to work out at home? Head out for a wedding reception or a birthday party? She needs no style guide to make serve up the inspiration that will make you look your effortless best. Just wear your outfit, put on a smile or a pout works too.
If mid-length dresses have always managed to fill up 3/4 of your closet, here’s a guide that will spoil with more references. Get ready to steal the scene in the days ahead!
Throwback to a time when the Angrezi Medium's actress aced maternity fashion fits. The orange collared dress was designed with edgy prints in blue and white. It entailed a printed belt that was perfectly cinched at the waist and she clubbed it with blue strappy low-heeled sandals.
Always the one to own every look, the Fida actress did it once again with this long sleeve sequinned number by Bibhu Mohapatra that features a broad keyhole at the neckline. She sealed the look with a pair of embellished strappy heels.
If you’ve watched the What Women Want chat show with Kareena Kapoor as the host, one would agree her dressing was nothing but impressive. Here’s a flashback of one such moment when she donned a satin collared and pleated number that was coloured with hues like green and white. Adding more stripes on stripes is a great idea when you pick a black and white belt to finish the look.
Cut-outs will continue to trend with a celeb like Bebo who knows how to make anything reign! One needs no accessory to look perfect, right? She wore the tangerine one-shoulder mid-length dress by Gauri & Nainika that featured cut-out details at the waist and teamed it with peep-toe pumps.
Make layering fun with prints. Celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr accentuated a black midi dress by layering it with a dual-toned jacquard shirt by Dhruv Kapoor that featured elongated tie details.
