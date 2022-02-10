5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to stay hooked to all things glam with midi skirts

Feelin' sweaty at home without any electronic appliances switched on? Spring is making its way into our lives whether or not we're ready for toasty days that will tag along. We suggest it would be wise to bring about a major twist in your style and ensure that the hemline of your outfits gets shorter, chicer, and cuter. What's more fitting than a skirt to make this command of yours come true? Just get obsessing over midi skirts and you're set.

Whether you're off to parties by the sandy shores or at your friend's, this can be your guide of must-haves. We bring to you Kareena Kapoor Khan's set of midi skirts that proves her to be the fashion queen who pulled these off so perfectly.

Think love, think sequins. This is our take since the minute we looked at Bebo's latest avatar. Her OOTD was styled by Lakshmi Lehr who picked out a bronze sequin shirt and clubbed the full-sleeved number with a high-waist black sequin skirt that bore a thigh-high slit at the front. This look was complete with heels that bore double transparent straps.

Bringing polka dots back but with a fresh update. It's got that chic ruched detail at the sides that we love. The 41-year-old wore a blue and white pencil skirt with a purple t-shirt that bore typography in multiple hues. Rings and white pumps kept her day's look fabulously on-point.

Where's the brunch, date, or party? This lewk is no-normal. It's a master compilation of bright and gorgeous looks. The Jab We Met actress looked alluring in an ice blue one-shoulder bodysuit and look at how amazing this was combined with a neon green pencil skirt. Nothing as top-notch as transparent ankle-strap stilettos to round off your look.

Polka dots and stripes are two fashion trends that have been staunch statement-makers. What a show-stealing look! A satin brown and white one-shoulder top with a dramatic ruffled sleeve tucked inside a wrap-style stripe skirt looks bang-on with ankle-strap stilettos.



Want to label us as fans of sequins? Who wouldn't be? Throw on any hue and you'll know what it feels like to be the queen who slays. The Good Newwz actor's sequin skirt with a thigh-high slit and checkered shirt with voluminised sleeves leans slightly on a dramatic side. Seal your look up with strappy mustard heels.

