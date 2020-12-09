5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan swore by her love for denim on denim attires and showed us how its done

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for classic denim on denim attires know no bounds and we have proof! Check it out

Classics are always popular for a reason. Be it a red lipstick of a black LBD, it literally never goes out of style and makes you look good, no matter what the year or who the person. While we've always resorted to classics as a safe choice, leave it to Kareena Kapoor Khan to make even the most classic of attires look good. Denim on denim has been famous for years now and while this, people's favourite attire can never go wrong, you can always count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to make it look more than just a classic. Over the years, we've seen her rocking multiple denim ensembles and each time she's managed to bring something new to the table.

A knotted shirt and a pair of jeans can literally be a go-to for most people but when it comes to Bebo she's bound to make it look stunning with her added elements. She accessorised this look with a pair of black sunnies and a fedora hat to make even this simple attire look stunning.

Talking about stunning, you know you can count on Bebo to set the bar high and she did exactly that with this vest and baggy jeans combo. Using two different tones of denims is not always a safe choice but she manages to pull it off with ease and glamour. Not to forget how the acid-washed denims are already a difficult pair to style!

Denim is all about that casual vibe and her love for oversized Jean jackets prove no different. You can often see her stepping out of the airport in these laid-back ensembles and boy are we a fan!

You can hardly talk about Bebo's look without mentioning the amount of glamour she brings in. Even when it comes to rocking a classic like denim on denim, she knows her way around a stunning ensemble. She styled the particular wonder with a sheer black turtleneck and gold jewellery that set the bar high for all future looks.

Kareena's obsession with denim on denim attires is not a recent one, this little blast from the past can serve to be enough proof. While flared pants were trending back then, she styled it with a different toned shirt and boots making it quite the look!

