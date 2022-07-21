5 Times Kareena Kapoor showed how to keep your style as cool as ever in co-ord sets

Bring on the...Do you expect us to say something cosy? We're adding cool to the question as well. We think co-ordinated combos are the sound pick that can give in to style requests. Being in outfits so easy to style is never overrated, it could just make you reach your destination on time because if you realise, you have no minutes to waste on how to put a look together. Have you joined the fan club of these yet? You can now do it with us as we look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's printed co-ords.

It's a tie-dye world, wait, we mean a Bebo's tie-dye printed world and we're living it. Screaming merry to a sky-high level is this two-piece pink and white set from Rotate by Birger Christensen. The mother-of-two defined a perfect vacation cum OOTD look as seen here in an oversized shirt styled with shorts and accessories such as a Chanel black quilted sling bag, sunnies, gold bangles, a smartwatch, and white sneakers.

For a stay-at-home pajama party night, here's what can make you look effortlessly classy. The Good Newwz actress rocked an animal-printed set from H&M. Both entailed a relaxed fit and looked excellent with not-here-to-try-hard adds such as Gucci black stilettos and a circular-shaped pouch bag. There's more to her look, look at her smoking hot eye makeup.

You know it's a happy day when you have ice cream and please complete the statement for us. Give credits to a comfy and unfussy coordinated set. Vintage stripes aren't going anywhere and neither is a bright vibe. Hop into a fun time just like the mother and son on their holiday. Team a shirt with matching shorts, both here comes with heart-printed patches. Round off your look with your favourite crossbody bag, black framed sunnies, and white espadrilles.

Is it us or is it everyone who is up for a travel look in a pajama? We see royalty and comfort, so we're going ahead with the steal-right-now phase. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress' airport look featured a printed Rs 2.45 lakh Dior button-up shirt and flared pajama pants as amazingly curated by Maria Grazia Chiuri. This was further styled with black flats and neon yellow framed sunnies. Isn't this a super cute family picture?

Is this edit doing justice without a ready-to-hit brunch kind of a look? Keep your panache and glamour high with this co-ordinated black and yellow striped combo which had a midriff-baring crop top and high-waisted flared pants. Put a nattier accessory game on.

Which is your favourite outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

