5 Times Karisma Kapoor served us major fashion goals in pink outfits

Playing dress-up with pinks has never been so chic and fun, right?

Pink is a hue that will take you from indoors to outdoors all year round. In pastels or fuchsia when you wish to stand out and make a bold statement, pink always serves as a magical “throw-it-on-option”. If your love for pink is not letting you change things up, it’s probably best for you to celebrate it by sprucing it up with celeb-approved outfits. Yes, we have spotted a Bollywood actress who loves pink from pajamas to party-perfect bodycon gowns.

You have the Hero No.1 actress, Karisma Kapoor to thank for her style files that will show you how to style pink in all its forms. Time for a refresher course, maybe?

It’s always show time with Miss. Kapoor. The magenta pink full-length gown by Zara Umrigar was designed with intricate sequins, thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and full-sleeves. A studded earring set, ankle-strap heels and a bright pout will work the look for you.

Don’t we all swoon over a desi drape? The eternally youthful, Dil To Pagal Hai actor, donned a flamingo silk saree by Raw Mango. With gold motifs, the saree and a pretty big border, she looked like a regal queen. She wrapped it all up with a close-neck blouse and accessorised with jhumkas, bangles, and a choker that featured layers high on embellishments.

Do you trust kurtas to be the most comfortable? We second that. Karisma stunned in a long magenta kurta that featured a V-neckline and gold floral embroidery on the sleeves and at the hem. The white Patiala salwar and dupatta had embroidery all over as well. A potli bag, juttis, gold choker, and bangles can help you complete the look.

If you have your wardrobe filled with black tees, here’s a tip that won’t disappoint. Pair it with an abstract pink printed satin skirt from Kalmanovich and metallic hoops.

Planning to go out for a stroll or shopping with your BFF? Grab a checkered knotted dress with a slit at the front and club it with a pair of white sneakers, black sunnies and a sling bag.

