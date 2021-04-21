5 Times Kate Middleton coordinated outfits with the Queen in shades of blue

Today, marks the 95th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. In honour of her birthday, we take a look at all the times Kate Middleton looked at her majesty for fashion inspiration and decked up in hues similar to the Queen of England.

When it comes to Royal style, both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton have been consistent with their sense of style over the years. Both are a fan of bold, solid-hued outfits with no prints. They like to keep it minimal yet classic with basic accessories to do the trick. Both the Royal ladies even have a soft spot for the basic, sky blue shade. Here are 5 times they sported it.

Back in 2012, the Queen and Kate Middleton picked blue outfits for an appearance where they were joined with Camilla. The Duchess of Cambridge picked out a blue coat by M Missoni while the Queen opted for a pastel blue look with a hat to match.

For another event in 2012, Kate Middleton repeated her M Missoni coat for another Royal appearance with the Queen, who stuck to her love for bright shades and picked out a sky blue coat by Stewart Parvin that she wore over a shift dress. Both, the Queen and Duchess of Cambridge accessorised their looks with hats for the event.

For the 2018 Trooping the Colour, Kate and Queen Elizabeth stuck to their colour-coordinated looks yet again. The Duchess picked out a stunning pastel blue dress by Alexander McQueen while the Queen picked out a sky blue coat dress by Stewart Parvin for the occasion. Large fancy hats were their choice of statement accessories yet again!

Kate seems to prefer lighter tones as compared to the Queen's fascination for darker hues. Case in point, this Royal event where mother-of-three, Kate Middleton picked out yet another pastel coat dress with statement collars while the queen kept it stylish in a dual-tone blue blazer dress and a matching hat!

Both Kate and the Queen finally coordinated in the same shade of blue for the Royal Ascot in 2019. Kate looked elegant in an Elie Saab dress with sheer detailing, that matched the Queen's powder blue coat and hat. Kate even makes sure to wear a statement headpiece like the Queen, when they're out together!

Here's wishing the Queen a very Happy Birthday. We're taking style notes from her as well!

Credits :getty images

