5 Times Kate Middleton dressed EXACTLY like her mother in law the Late Princess Diana and set goals

The Duchess of Cambridge took fashion inspiration from her late mother-in-law innumerable times. Here are our top 5 favourite looks.

The late Princess Diana was truly one of a kind. She made a mark on the world with her compassion, maturity and level of understanding. She was also a fashion icon in her own sense and set a number of trends before her tragic demise. From biker shorts to gowns, Diana's outfits are remembered even today and are often used as a source of inspiration for fashionistas.

Her daughters-in-law, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have tried to recreate her looks in different ways over the years. Here are 5 of Kate's looks that reminded us of the late Princess.

Catherine Walker is a designer both Diana and Kate have a soft spot for. For Easter services back in 1987, Diana picked out a pastel blue coat with white panelling that she sported over a simple white dress and paired with a matching hat.

Kate Middleton wore a similar blazer by Matthew Williamson in 2014 that she styled over a black dress and pantyhose.

Back in 1983, when Princess Diana was in Perth, she rocked a hot pink polka-dotted dress with exaggerated mutton sleeves. Her matching headgear stood out.

In 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge picked out an Alexander McQueen dress coat in the same hue and styled it with a similar headgear as her late mother-in-law.

At the Highland Games in 1987, Princess Diana picked out a blue and green tartan dress with a contrasting white lace collar and cuffs with a scalloped hem.

Kate Middleton picked out a tartan dress in the same blue and green hue and sported the designer outfit by Alexander McQueen when visiting a museum with Prince William.

In 1995, Diana looked splendid in a simple white outfit which consisted of a blazer and skirt set. The outfit featured classic black piping all over it. She accessorised this with a classic pearl necklace and a matching hat.

Kate Middleton sported a similar pattern dress by Catherine Walker in 2019 that she kept simple and styled with a black clutch, hat and pearl earrings.

The mother and daughter-in-law even sported matching head scarfs in the same pastel blue shade for separate occasions.

Diana sported her pastel blue number in 1996 while Kate looked radiant in hers in 2012.

